Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday ripped apart Donald Trump’s “revisionist” claim — that has been amplified by MAGA Republicans — that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have dared to invade Ukraine had Trump still been president.

Trump’s “own actions and inactions, and that of his administration that may have enabled Putin in many ways,” said “The Lead” anchor.

Examples included Trump’s failure to call out Russia’s repeated aggression to neighboring countries and his threats to withdraw from the NATO alliance, which he frequently called “obsolete.”

Trump even finds time to “praise Putin as a genius for the brutal attack,” added Tapper. “Even some of Trump’s foreign advisers wonder if his approach may have empowered the Russian president on the world stage.”

Watch Tapper’s full explainer here:

CNN's @jaketapper examines former President Donald Trump's history of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia's repeated aggression. pic.twitter.com/yGILA7MN2i — CNN (@CNN) March 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

