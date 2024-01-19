Do you want Donald Trump to win the US election? What Yahoo readers think

Yahoo UK's poll of the week lets you vote and indicate your strength of feeling on one of the week's hot topics. After 72 hours the poll closes and, each Friday, we'll publish and analyse the results, giving readers the chance to see how polarising a topic has become and if their view chimes with other Yahoo UK readers.

Yahoo UK readers have been voting on how whether they'd like to see Donald Trump win the US election. (Getty)

Donald Trump's overwhelming victory in the first Republican contest to find a US presidential candidate has raised the prospect of him winning the race to the White House later this year.

The former president won 51% of the vote in the Iowa caucuses on Monday evening, beating off competition from Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. The victory reinforces Trump's position as red-hot favourite to be the Republican candidate going up against incumbent Democrat president Joe Biden in November's election.

Trump's election campaign is overshadowed by a series of ongoing legal battles. Two states - Maine and Colorado - have declared him ineligible to stand in their presidential ballots because of his actions on the day of the riot at the Capitol on 6 January 2021. Maine, however, was this week ordered to put its disqualification of the former president on hold until after a Supreme Court ruling.

Trump is also facing four separate legal battles; he is accused over hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels; of mishandling classified documents; of attempting to defraud the American people and overturn the 2020 presidential election results; and of trying to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

Trump's victory, and arguments over his eligibility to run for president again, has sparked debate on whether people want to see the controversial figure back in office.

Yahoo News UK asked our readers how much they wanted Donald Trump to win the US election, here are the results:

(Yahoo News UK)

Our poll ran, which from Tuesday to Thursday, asked: ''How much do you want Donald Trump to win the US election?' It received 23,265 votes and showed that a significant majority of Yahoo readers (76%) do not want the former president back in charge.

76% do not want the former president back in charge

However, 1 in 5 Yahoo readers (21%) said they wanted him to return "a great deal" and only 3% were undecided.

Yahoo News UK readers were also asked: 'Out of 10, how much do you care about US politics?'

(Yahoo News UK)

This poll received 14,731 votes with an average strength-of-feeling rating being seven, indicating many readers feel strongly about the election.

an average strength-of-feeling rating of seven

The views of Yahoo readers are potentially slightly more favourable to Trump than the wider UK population.

Less than 1 in 3 Brits want a Biden presidential victory in 2024. (YouGov)

According to a poll by YouGov taken in November last year, just 14% of Brits said they would like Trump to win the election with only 27% supporting a Biden candidacy. That means a whopping six in 10 British people either don't know or would rather someone else be the next US president.

Our original poll article can be found here.

Read more of Yahoo UK's Poll of the Week articles