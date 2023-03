The Daily Beast

REUTERS/Carlos BarriaDonald Trump lawyer and Right Side Broadcasting Network contributor Christina Bobb declared Ron DeSantis will emerge “bloody” if he challenges the former president in 2024.The fighting words from a top Trump official follow increasingly vicious attacks being directed at the Florida governor by the former president.“I would not want to enter the octagon with Donald Trump. Nobody comes out of that and looks pretty,” Bobb said at a MAGA rally in Waco, Texas, Saturday afternoon.