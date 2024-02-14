Donald Trump uses Valentine love letter to Melania to appeal for campaign donations

Melania Trump hasn't been seen much on the campaign trail but that didn't stop her husband from penning a love letter to her and cc'ing his supporters - Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Donald Trump used a Valentine’s Day message to his wife Melania to ask ‘loving’ supporters for money in a fund-raising email.

In the missive the former president appealed to his fans to send their love to his wife, whom he married in 2005, with a donation to his campaign.

The ‘love letter’ to the 53-year-old, saw Mr Trump write: “Even after every single indictment, arrest and witch hunt, you never left my side.

“You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania!”

Readers were then directed to a website where they could send their love to Mrs Trump, and also leave a donation to his election campaign. The site suggested a minimum donation of $20.24 – the suggested donation for those who regarded Mr Trump as the greatest president of all time was $47.

The former president was in a romantic mood, not only pledging his devotion to Mrs Trump, but also to his supporters.

“I will never stop loving you,” he wrote. “Do you want to know why? Because you never stopped loving me! At every step of the way, your love has gotten me through every hardship they’ve thrown at me.”

Mr Trump wrote that Mrs Trump had stood by him throughout all his legal woes - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

The email also included a poll asking people if they would ever “stop loving Trump”. Some 97 per cent of respondents said they would not.

“Before the day is over, I’m asking for my strongest supporters to chip in and humiliate the Democrats who said you’d give up on me,” Mr Trump wrote. “Your love and your love alone is the only thing that will propel us to the White House.”

The digital card included an image of Mrs Trump, a former model from Slovenia some 24 years his junior, smiling next to her husband with the caption: “A Valentine’s Day letter to my beautiful wife”.

Mrs Trump is rarely seen outside the confines of Mar-a-Lago, the private members club that has become the family’s permanent base since leaving the White House.

Laurence Leamer, a long-time resident of Palm Beach, told the Telegraph in December: “She rarely exits Mar-a-Lago. It’s a strange, isolated life they have in that place.”

She was photographed at her mother’s funeral in January, alongside her husband and their son, Barron.

Melania is Mr Trump’s third wife. He married Czech model Ivana Zelníčková in 1977 but they divorced following his affair with actress Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993.