Donald Trump 'vandalised' Iran deal to spite Barack Obama, say latest leaked cables

Britain's ambassador to the US said Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in an "act of diplomatic vandalism" because it was agreed by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to the latest leaked cables.

The Mail on Sunday published details of the dispatch from Sir Kim Darroch, despite a warning from Scotland Yard that journalists who released further details of the ambassador's communications could be in breach of the Officials Secrets Act (OSA).

The warning prompted a furious row over press freedom, with Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt lining up to defend the right of the media to publish leaked government documents.

The latest memo to be disclosed was said to have been written by Sir Kim in May 2018 following a visit to Washington by Mr Johnson - who was then foreign secretary - in a last ditch attempt to persuade the Trump administration not to abandon the Iran deal.

Under the terms of the agreement - still supported by Britain, France and Germany - international sanctions on Iran were eased in return for Tehran accepting curbs on its nuclear programme.

Sir Kim told Mr Johnson: "The outcome illustrated the paradox of this White House: you got exceptional access, seeing everyone short of the president; but on the substance, the administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons - it was Obama's deal.

"Moreover, they can't articulate any 'day-after' strategy; and contacts with State Department this morning suggest no sort of plan for reaching out to partners and allies, whether in Europe or the region."

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police said that it was launching a criminal investigation into the leak to the Mail of Sir Kim's dispatches.

It followed the announcement Sir Kim had decided to quit, saying his position had become "impossible" following the publication of cables in which he described the Trump administration as "inept" and "dysfunctional".

At the same time, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu issued a warning that any further publication of the cables could constitute a criminal offence and called on journalists to return any leaked government documents.

His comments were roundly condemned by politicians and senior journalists, who accused the Met of the kind of "heavy-handed" approach more usually associated with totalitarian regimes.

In a further statement on Saturday, Mr Basu insisted the Met had "no intention" of trying to prevent the publication of stories in the public interest.

He said the focus of the inquiry by the counter terrorism command - which investigates breaches of the OSA - was "clearly on identifying who was responsible for the leak".

However, he said they had been advised any further publication of the cables "now knowing they may be a breach of the OSA" could also constitute a criminal offence - to which there was no public interest defence.

"We know these documents and potentially others remain in circulation. We have a duty to prevent as well as detect crime, and the previous statement was intended to alert to the risk of breaching the OSA," he said.

In a statement, a spokesman for The Mail on Sunday said it was publishing the latest leaked details - despite the threat of prosecution - because "a free press is vital to our democracy".