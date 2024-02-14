Donald Trump to visit Spartanburg for town hall with Fox News' Laura Ingraham

Former President Donald Trump will make an appearance next week in Spartanburg in advance of the South Carolina Republican Primary on Feb. 24.

Trump will participate in a taping for an episode of Fox News' show The Ingraham Angle with conservative television host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The show will be taped in front of a live audience at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The one-hour event begins taping at 2:45 p.m. and will air later that day at 7 p.m. The show will focus on "domestic and foreign policy challenges facing America and solutions for addressing them" according to a release from Fox News.

Live audience members will be able to ask questions at the town hall.

"(The town hall) will also explore the potential that a new coalition of voters will have on the presidential election and the shift in polling among minorities toward former President Trump," the Fox News release said. "Additional topics will include the former president’s ongoing legal battles, the remaining primaries, his potential vice-presidential pick and other news of the day."

Ingraham premiered The Ingraham Angle in October 2017, and since then it has been consistently the top-rated show in its time slot, Fox News claims, garnering 2.2 million viewers since January 2024.

Ingraham’s last interview with Trump took place in February 2022.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Donald Trump to visit Spartanburg for town hall with Laura Ingraham