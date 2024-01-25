Donald Trump visited a Miami mall store? A Macy’s parade in Broward? Take a look
Macy’s has evoked complicated feelings in South Florida.
When the first Macy’s store opened in Aventura in 1983, customers, many with New York memories, poured into the department store. The retail chain had a mini-parade in the parking lot with some familiar Thanksgiving Day characters.
But then the parent company of Macy’s took over locally beloved Burdines. The company first hyphenated the name and soon eliminated the Burdines name.
Macy’s also closed the flagship downtown Miami store, once a landmark Burdines, in 2019.
The Pokémon Company said it's going to investigate a game "released in January 2024" and will "take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon."
DXwand, a Cairo- and Dubai-based startup that leverages conversational AI to help businesses in the Middle East automate customer service and employee assistance, has raised $4 million in Series A funding. UAE-based Shorooq Partners and Cairo-headquartered firm Algebra Ventures led the investment, with existing investor Dubai Future District Fund also participating. The Series A investment will assist DXwand in expanding further in the MENA region and accelerate its research and development efforts in generative AI, knowledge mining, and omnichannel conversational AI within the region.
The Pokemon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokemon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokemon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in less than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokemon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.