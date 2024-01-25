Donald Trump visited a Miami mall store? A Macy’s parade in Broward? Take a look

Macy’s has evoked complicated feelings in South Florida.

When the first Macy’s store opened in Aventura in 1983, customers, many with New York memories, poured into the department store. The retail chain had a mini-parade in the parking lot with some familiar Thanksgiving Day characters.

But then the parent company of Macy’s took over locally beloved Burdines. The company first hyphenated the name and soon eliminated the Burdines name.

Macy’s also closed the flagship downtown Miami store, once a landmark Burdines, in 2019.

As the company goes through cutbacks, closing another Florida store and eliminating jobs, here is a look at Macy’s in Miami-Dade and Broward through the years from the Miami Herald photo archives:

Macy’s parade in Florida

In 2019, Macy’s celebrate Gay Pride with its signature star logo on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Pink Panther was the star of the Macy’s parade in Plantation to celebrate the opening of a new Macy’s.

Jimmy Neutron flies above the crowds during the Dadeland Mall Macy’s inauguration parade in 2005.

The Macy’s crew prepares for Jimmy Neutron’s flight during a store inauguration parade at Dadeland Mall in 2005.

Donald Trump and other celebs

In 2004, Donald Trump holds the action figure doll of that Nicoli Saunders,11, brought with him for Trump to sign. Nicoli wants to be like Trump when he grows up. Trump came to Miami to promote his new perfume and line of of men’s suits at Burdines-Macy’s at the Dadeland Mall.

Crowds of waiting people wave their books and other items, wanting to get them autographed by Donald Trump as he got up to leave from his appearance Friday, Dec. 10, 2004, at Burdines-Macy’s in Dadeland. He left without signing the books. Trump came to Miami to promote his new perfume and line of men’s suits.

Donald Trump at Burdines-Macy’s store at Dadeland Mall in Kendall.

Nishma Sachedina receives her award from Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas at the “Follow the Leader” breakfast banquet being held at Macy’s in Aventura Wednesday November 3, 1999.

Steven Perricone, owner of Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe, signs copies of his new cookbook after a cooking demonstration at The Cellar at the Dadeland Macy’s store.

TV personality Jill Zarin attends the Fashion’s Night Out celebration at Macy’s Aventura on September 8, 2011.

Macy’s shoppers

Carlandina Agenor,18; Stephanie Felix,18; Philomise Pierre, 18; Philonia Pierre, 18, a group from Youth of Valor Empowerment, shop as actor-singer Serayah McNeill of “Empire” performs at Macy’s Junior Department at Aventura Mall in 2018.

Shoppers at the Aventura Macy’s two days before Christmas in 2016.

Shoppers flood the Macy’s store at Dadeland Mall looking for Black Friday deals on Nov. 26, 2021.

The stores

View of of Macy’s department store on Flagler Street in downtown Miami, on Jan. 4, 2018.

In 2017, Ian Burton of Ian Signs and Services repairs the “Sunshine” neon sign on the exterior of the Macy’s store in Miami Beach.

In 2007, workers check the Macy’s sign at the renovated store in Miami Beach near Lincoln Road..

Macy’s merch

In 2005 in Aventura, the Macy’s store displays a private clothing collection.

A collection of women’s clothing at the Macy’s store at Aventura Mall in 2005.

A Macy’s holiday display at Aventura Mall on Monday November 24, 2014.

The new look of a renovated Macy’s store in Miami Beach in 2007.

In 2006, The Cellar at the Aventura Macy’s store, the department of kitchenware.