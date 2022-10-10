Donald Trump visits Mesa to stump for Kari Lake, Blake Masters, other Republican candidates

Associated Press

With voting underway in Michigan's general election, the Republican nominee for secretary of state stepped on stage as a warm-up act for former President Donald Trump and hit hard on the main theme of her campaign. Kristina Karamo repeated unfounded assertions about the 2020 presidential election that have been repeatedly debunked. She told the crowd at the recent rally at Macomb Community College that “authoritarians” are giving millions to her Democratic opponent — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — in an attempt to “corrupt battleground state election systems so they can control America.” “If you look at history, it shows you what tyrants do," said Karamo, a former community college professor.