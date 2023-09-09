Donald Trump vs Meghan Markle, live on TV? I can’t wait

Bizarre though it may sound, Donald Trump says he wants to have a TV debate with the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, he would take her to task for the “great disrespect” with which she treated the late Elizabeth II. “I became very friendly with the Queen,” he boasts.

I’m not sure how eager Meghan will be to accept this improbable invitation. But I’m begging broadcasters to do all they can to persuade her. Because it would be the most spectacular piece of television ever shown.

I can picture it already.

Trump: “I just can’t believe the incredible lack of respect that Meghan showed to Queen Elizabeth Two. It makes me sick, because I was so close to the Queen, I truly was. One time when I went to see her at Buckingham Castle, she said to me, and I remember very clearly, she said: ‘Donald, you’re not only my oldest friend, the greatest president in history, and the most successful entrepreneur of all time. You’re also the only person who truly understands this Royal family. And that’s why, when I’m gone, I want you to take my place.’ And I said: ‘Elizabeth Two, that is so humbling, it truly is. I give you my solemn word that I will respect your wish. I will be the next Queen of England.’ But then, the minute she dies, her son Charles takes the throne for himself! Unbelievable! It’s a fix! They never even counted the votes!”

Meghan: “I’m sorry, but what Mr Trump is saying is completely untrue. I always had the most wonderful relationship with my beloved grandmother-in-law. I think it’s probably because I reminded her so much of herself. Like me, she too was once a little girl with a dream. A dream of speaking her truth, unleashing the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change, and agreeing a multi-million-dollar partnership with Netflix to produce storytelling that unlocks positive, relatable, and creative spaces.”

Of course, it’s possible that such a clash could turn ugly. But I’m not so sure. Politically speaking, Trump and Meghan may be polar opposites. In some ways, however, they’re strikingly similar. Both love being the centre of attention, exude an unshakeable belief in their own importance, and have publicly wallowed in self-pitying victimhood.

Once the two discover how much they have in common, they may end up becoming the best of friends.

Stop getting Bond wrong

Charlie Higson, the author of the latest James Bond novel, has come under fire this week for depicting 007 as a politically correct Remainer who enjoys trendy probiotic drinks, condemns anti-immigrant rhetoric and deplores sexism. Unabashed, however, Mr Higson has insisted that it’s essential for the character to move with the times. In the 21st century, he declares, Bond should not be “Jacob Rees-Mogg with a gun”.

Is he absolutely sure? Because, now that he’s said it, I think that sounds like a brilliant idea.

Jacob Rees-Mogg with a gun. I’d certainly rather watch that than the weary, humourless Bond we were confronted with in the most recent film, No Time to Die. Not to mention the impeccably progressive #FBPE Bond we encounter in Mr Higson’s novel, On His Majesty’s Secret Service. And I bet millions of loyal Bond fans would agree with me.

Just imagine it.

“The name’s Mogg. Jacob Rees-Mogg. I say, Blofeld old chap, I do hope I’m not intruding. A man’s secret volcanic lair, after all, is his castle. I must confess, however, that I cannot lend my wholehearted support to your latest plan to attain world domination. Devilishly ingenious though said stratagem may be, it would, I contend, leave the human race in a state of perpetual vassalage – potentially almost as grave as that which was imposed upon the United Kingdom for 47 years by the European Union.

“In light of which, would you mind awfully if Nanny employed this Walther PPK pistol to blow your brains out?”

A load of pants

Last weekend, Emma Corrin – who played Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown – startled onlookers by turning up to the Venice Film Festival wearing a pair of green knickers, with no skirt or trousers. Ever since, the fashion world has talked of little else. There is, however, a crucial question that no one seems to have asked.

Is it all right for us men to walk down the street in our pants, too?

I don’t see why not. After all, if it’s a bold and empowering fashion statement when Corrin does it, it should be a bold and empowering fashion statement when a man does it, as well.

Sadly, however, I fear that true equality is still a long way off. Any man walking around in public in nothing but a pair of tighty-whities is liable to find himself either sectioned, or arrested for indecent exposure. Talk about double standards. No wonder Nick Fletcher, the Red Wall Tory MP, has urged the Government to appoint a minister for men, when this is the type of sexist discrimination we’re forced to endure.

In my view, things must change. I call on my fellow men to take a stand. The next time your wife tells you off for slobbing on the sofa in your Y-fronts, just say: “It’s fashion, darling. You wouldn’t understand.”

