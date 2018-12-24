Donald Trump, Walled Off From Reality

What will it take for Republicans in Congress to conclude that President Donald Trump has outlived his political usefulness to them, and is dangerously unglued? We may soon find out.

In one ring of the circus, Trump abruptly decided to pull all U.S. forces out of Syria. This prompted the resignation of both Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and anti-ISIS coalition envoy Brett McGurk.

These guys, unlike many other former Trump appointees, didn’t get fired by tweet. They quit in principled protest, something all too rare in American public life. McGurk sent an email to his staff, declaring: “The recent decision by the president came as a shock and was a complete reversal of policy that was articulated to us. It left our coalition partners confused and our fighting partners bewildered.”

Trump’s reversal also prompted much sharper criticism than usual from his slavish Senate allies. Lindsey Graham, ordinarily a Trump toady, told Vice President Mike Pence: “If Obama had done this, all of us would be going nuts because it’s such a bad idea. The job of the Congress is to hold the executive branch accountable. He’s the commander in chief, but he needs to be held accountable for his decisions. And I want hearings as soon as possible.”

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida called Trump’s pullout “a major mistake,” and Ben Sasse of Nebraska declared that America’s generals believe that “the high-fiving winners today are Iran, ISIS and Hezbollah.” Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was appalled and said so. The usually docile McConnell issued a lengthy statement breaking with Trump:

It’s essential that the United States maintain and strengthen the post-World War II alliances that have been carefully built by leaders in both parties. We must also maintain a clear-eyed understanding of our friends and foes, and recognize that nations like Russia are among the latter.” So I was sorry to learn that Secretary Mattis, who shares those clear principles, will soon depart the administration. But I am particularly distressed that he is resigning due to sharp differences with the president on these and other key aspects of America’s global leadership.

Meanwhile, in another ring of the circus, Trump shut down the government over Christmas. This undercut Republican leadership, which had a deal with Democrats for a temporary resolution to keep the government funded until the New Year.

But Trump, goaded by commentators on Fox News, reversed course over funding for his promised “big. beautiful wall.” In his deluded state, Trump still thinks the idea of a border wall to be built at a cost of tens of billions of taxpayer dollars along our southern border is hugely popular. In fact, it’s only popular with his hard-core base and far-right pundits.

Trump seems to have an edifice complex about the wall. It’s become a vanity project, like Trump Tower, or Mar-a-Lago, or the aborted Putin Penthouse in Moscow.

He insists that a big wall is the best way to keep people out. In fact, most undocumented immigrants in the U.S. do not sneak across America’s southern border. They overstay student, tourist or work visas.

With the new Congress, Democrats in the House simply will not agree to fund Trump’s proposed erection. And public opinion is with them.