Donald Trump 'wanted to send Americans infected with coronavirus to Guantanamo', new book claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Johnson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump pointing - Chris Kleponis/Sipa/Bloomberg
Donald Trump pointing - Chris Kleponis/Sipa/Bloomberg

Donald Trump wanted to send Americans who had Covid to Guantanamo Bay to stop them spreading the disease across the United States, a new book has claimed.

In the early stages of the pandemic, it is alleged that Mr Trump suggested that Americans infected abroad should not be brought back home for care, but should instead be isolated at the military base in Cuba.

“Don’t we have an island that we own?” the president reportedly asked officials assembled in the Situation Room in February 2020.

“What about Guantanamo?”

He allegedly brought up the idea a second time, saying: “We import goods. We are not going to import a virus.”

Guantanamo Bay prisoners - Shane Mccoy/Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Guantanamo Bay prisoners - Shane Mccoy/Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

The idea, reported in “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History,” by Washington Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, was never enacted.

Shocked aides argued that the optics of sending American tourists to the same place as some of the world’s most dangerous terror suspects were not good and could in fact cost lives.

When 14 infected Americans were brought back to the United States from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Mr Trump allegedly wanted to fire the state department official who organised the repatriation.

The decision “doubles my numbers overnight,” the president is alleged to have said, noting that the number of known cases in the country was only 14 at that point.

It has also been claimed that Mr Trump’s erratic and confused responses to the pandemic slowed down the response of health officials.

For example, at a press conference, Mr Trump asked Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, if bleach could be injected into people to kill the virus.

In the following weeks, the number of accidental poisonings was 121 per cent higher than a year before, while a Centre for Disease Control study of 500 people found that 4 per cent had consumed or gargled diluted bleach solutions, soapy water and other disinfectants in an effort to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Dr Birx was criticised for not correcting Mr Trump and the CDC had to issue a number of statements urging people not to drink bleach to fight coronavirus.

Mr Trump's office was approached for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Considered Transferring Infected Americans to Guantanamo Bay, Book Says

    “Don’t we have an island that we own?” Trump reportedly asked his staff during a February 2020 meeting in the Situation Room

  • Trump asked whether COVID-infected Americans abroad could be sent to Guantánamo Bay, book says

    "Don't we have an island that we own?" Trump asked officials in February 2020, according to a forthcoming book.

  • Trump proposed sending Americans with Covid to Guantánamo, book claims

    Revelation contained in new book Nightmare ScenarioTrump: ‘We import goods. We are not going to import a virus’US politics – live coverage According to the book, Donald Trump asked aides at a meeting in February last year: ‘Don’t we have an island that we own? What about Guantánamo?’ Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump advocated shipping Americans who contracted Covid-19 abroad to Guantánamo Bay. The stunning revelation is contained in a ne

  • 'Loki' is the biggest TV series in the world - and it reached the top faster than Disney+'s other Marvel shows

    Marvel's latest Disney+ series, "Loki," is the most in-demand TV show in the world, according to Parrot Analytics.

  • Police: Oregon suspect forced woman to drive him 2K miles

    Oen Evan Nicholson approached Laura Johnson, 34, after she returned to her parking spot during a her lunch break on Friday in Springfield, Oregon, and forced her to drive him in her car, police said. Authorities were notified Sunday morning that Nicholson had surrendered to police peacefully in Milwaukee but did not release details about how he gave himself up. Johnson was not hurt and was returning to Oregon, Springfield police said in a statement.

  • Joe Biden expected to host Barack Obama for official White House portrait reveal, report says

    Former President Donald Trump famously skipped the tradition of presenting a White House predecessor's official portrait.

  • ‘Are you kidding me?’ Fauci responds to rightwing attacks over emails

    Top US health official initially advised against mask-wearingCritics seize on freedom of information releaseUS politics – live coverage Anthony Fauci was part of Donald Trump’s coronavirus taskforce and is now chief medical adviser to Joe Biden. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has responded strongly to growing rightwing criticism and conspiracy theories connected to the release of thousands of his emails under freedom of information

  • U.S. announces destinations for 55 million more COVID vaccine doses

    The Biden administration on Monday announced a list of countries that will receive the remaining 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that the U.S. has pledged to allocate by the end of this month.The state of play: The White House had previously named the recipients of the first 25 million of the 80 million doses that the U.S. has pledged to export, as it took its first step toward becoming a global vaccine supplier.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The WHO

  • Go Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Fabulous World With a First Look at Their New E! Series

    Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are E!'s new reality TV power couple with the premiere of We Got Love Teyana & Iman. See the teaser trailer here!

  • A vandalized 'house from hell' in Colorado Springs, complete with two dead cats, got 70 offers and is selling for more than $590,000 within 5 days of listing

    The house was listed at $590,000. The damaged walls and two dead cats left to rot didn't put buyers off in a hot housing market, the realtor said.

  • The Race to Replace Liz Cheney Is a Trump Sideshow

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyIf Rep. Liz Cheney loses in a GOP primary in 2022, her successor’s road to victory will likely have begun at a candidate’s forum held by a QAnon-curious Florida activist who calls himself a “massive disrupter” with “titanium balls.”Earlier this June, six of the seven Republicans currently vying to unseat Cheney convened in a ballroom at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, Wyoming, for their first chance to stand out since Cheney’s vote to impeach the former president in January ki

  • Tourists are unhappy about a selfie-ruining art installation near a waterfall in Austria

    The artwork, "Cliffhanger," urges viewers to consider how humans have impacted natural land for their benefit.

  • Religious group People of Praise face accusations over handling of sex abuse allegations

    A Washington Post investigation features the first interview with a woman who says a teacher at a school run by the religious group she grew up in sexually assaulted her. Beth Reinhard, an investigative reporter for the Post, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what she found during the investigation and what People of Praise is doing about these accusations.

  • Mike Pence Privately Praised White House Official Who 'Unloaded' On Trump On Charlottesville: Book

    Former Vice President Mike Pence privately praised a White House official after he “unloaded” on Donald Trump for the former president’s controversial remarks about the deadly “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to a new book. National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn was “alarmed” by Trump’s remarks, and “unloaded” on him, according to an excerpt in Politico from “Frankly We Did Win This Election’: The Inside Story of How Donald Trump Lost,” written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender. Trump insisted there there were “very fine people on both sides” after an avowed white nationalist deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd of counterprotesters, at the 2017 rally, injuring 19 people and murdering 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

  • What's next for health care reform after the Supreme Court rejects ACA's most recent challenge

    The Supreme Court has pushed back three challenges to the Affordable Care Act. AP Photo/Alex BrandonThe U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act for the third time on June 17, 2021, this time in a case called California v. Texas. With seven justices holding that the states and individual plaintiffs lacked standing to sue because they failed to show that they had suffered a direct injury, the Court delivered its strongest defense of the law to date. The key parts of the previous decision

  • Google Executives See Cracks in Their Company's Success

    OAKLAND, Calif. — The seeds of a company’s downfall, it is often said in the business world, are sown when everything is going great. It is hard to argue that things aren’t going great for Google. Revenue and profits are charting new highs every three months. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is worth $1.6 trillion. Google has rooted itself deeper and deeper into the lives of everyday Americans. But a restive class of Google executives worry that the company is showing cracks. They say Google’s

  • Native Americans transporting 5,000-pound totem pole across country for sacred land awareness

    Native Americans are transporting a 5,000-pound totem pole from Washington state to Washington, D.C., over two weeks in July to raise awareness about protecting land that they consider sacred, according to the Washington Post.Why it matters: The effort, which organizers are calling the “Red Road to D.C.,” has already raised $500,000 from nonprofits, sponsors, and tribal groups.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The

  • Dodgers bullpen nearly blows huge lead before edging Diamondbacks in series sweep

    The Dodgers hold on for a 9-8 win over the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks, with the bullpen running into problems after a solid start by Tony Gonsolin.

  • Former Star-Telegram baseball writer shares that she was raped by MLB player in 2002

    Kat O’Brien started working for the Star-Telegram in 2001 and was the lead Texas Rangers beat writer in 2006.

  • This Near-Extinct Burger Chain Has Just Been Saved

    Several months into its liquidation proceedings, the parent company of Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers chains has managed to sell off its iconic better burger brand to an affiliate of its largest franchisee. Thanks to the buyout, the survival of the Fuddruckers brand has become more certain, as the chain will now operate under new ownership.According to Restaurant Business, Luby's Inc. announced an $18.5 million buyout deal with Black Titan Franchise Systems, which already owns and operates 13