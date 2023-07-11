Donald Trump wants classified documents trial delayed until after 2024 election

Donald Trump is now seeking to have his federal criminal trial delayed until after the 2024 election.

In a court filing in Miami late on Monday, Mr Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to significantly delay his trial on charges over his handling of classified documents, saying that due to the extraordinary nature of the case it would not be possible to try it before the presidential election.

The former president is arguing that to “begin a trial of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice” for him and his co-defendant longtime aide Walt Nauta”.

The trial is currently scheduled for 14 August, but prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office have already requested that it be pushed back to 11 December.

Now, Mr Trump is seeking an even lengthier delay.

“Based on the extraordinary nature of this action, there is most assuredly no reason for any expedited trial, and the ends of justice are best served by a continuance,” his attorneys wrote in Monday’s filing.

“The Court should, respectfully, before establishing any trial date, allow time for development of further clarity as to the full nature and scope of the motions that will be filed, a better understanding of a realistic discovery and pre-trial timeline, and the completion of the security clearance process.”

Mr Smith’s office has not yet responded to the filing.

Last month, Mr Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges over his handling of classified documents, including national defence information, after leaving the White House.

The indictment, which was unsealed on Friday (9 June), alleges that Mr Trump deliberately lied to and misled authorities so that he could hold onto documents that he knew were classified.

On at least two separate occasions, Mr Trump then showed some of the classified documents to people not authorised to see them, the indictment alleges.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Stunning photos revealed that many of the documents were stored around a toilet, shower and ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The charges include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and single counts of false statements and representations, and counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation and a scheme to conceal.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse, becoming the first current or former US president ever charged with a federal crime.

Mr Trump’s longtime aide Walt Nauta was also charged with six obstruction- and concealment-related charges after he allegedly helped move boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago to Mr Trump’s residence and then lied to investigators about having any knowledge of the handling of the papers.

The two men appeared in court together but Mr Nauta did not enter a plea as he did not have legal counsel in Florida.

Mr Nauta appeared for his arraignment last week where he pleaded not guilty.