Donald Trump Takes Coronavirus So Seriously He Just Put Mike Pence in Charge

President Donald Trump has tapped Vice President Mike Pence to take over as leader of the administration's coronavirus task force.

The announcement came after Trump and his administration spent days receiving harsh criticism from Capitol Hill for its mixed messages about the threat of coronavirus and what the government was doing to prepare.

On Wednesday night, Trump’s message was very clear: “exactly right now,” he said, Pence will start leading the White House response to the coronavirus. “Mike will report back to me, but he’s got a certain talent for this,” Trump said.

The president’s decision to put Pence in charge was seen by some as further evidence that he is not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously.

Over the decades, Pence has amassed a public record that his critics have often bashed as anti-science. On matters of public health, for instance, he has made wild claims in the past. “Despite the hysteria from the political class and the media, smoking doesn’t kill. In fact, two out of every three smokers does not die from a smoking related illness and 9 out of ten smokers do not contract lung cancer,” Pence said in 2000. Additionally, Pence has advocated teaching creationism in American public schools and, as governor of Indiana, had an HIV outbreak explode on his watch because he moved too slowly on approving needle exchanges.

The president’s decision to entrust Pence with handling an outbreak that experts say is approaching pandemic levels comes after he spent much of the week frantically trying to quell fears that members of his team were at odds with one another, fearful that the narrative of dysfunction could complicate his re-election bid.

The New York Times first reported Wednesday that the president was considering tapping a coronavirus czar to streamline the interagency process. But senior officials waved off any notion that someone would step in to take the lead in place of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Immediately after Trump’s Wednesday night announcement, Azar was reportedly overheard saying the press was “misunderstanding” Pence’s role and stressing that he was “still the chairman of the task force.” But he did also reportedly say he was “delighted” with Pence’s appointment.

The former Indiana governor offered a brief statement on his credentials but nothing else.

“As a former governor from a state where the first MERS case merged in 2014 I know full well the importance of presidential leadership, the importance of administration leadership and the vital role of partnership of state and local governments ….on the potential threats of dangerous diseases,” Pence said.

Trump said he would also bring on an official from the State Department to help the task force coordinate on the virus but did not mention the person’s name.

The president’s announcement that he is bringing on new members of the task force underscores the extent to which the White House is trying to adjust its messaging after days of confusion about how seriously to take the coronavirus threat. Still, though, despite briefings by the Center for Disease Control that the virus would eventually spread throughout the country, Trump, with a representative of that agency beside him, pushed back on that claim. “I don’t think it is inevitable,” he said. “Probable? Maybe.”

Reporters pushed him a second time on that claim. He doubled down. “There’s a chance to get worse … but nothing is inevitable,” he said.

Trump went on to blame the Democratic debate for the markets’ downward spiral and complained that the Democrats were treating him unfairly—that he in fact had been out in front on combating the virus by banning flights to China.

As justification, Trump at one point during the beginning of the press conference held up a Johns Hopkins study that stated the U.S. was the country most prepared to handle the coronavirus.

Advisers to Trump have for weeks tried to gather data about how quickly the virus spreads, how it can be stopped, and how to contain an outbreak in the future. But those efforts have largely remained behind closed doors, leaving the public wondering what—if anything—the administration has been doing to address the outbreak. Meanwhile, as cases doubled, then tripled, across the globe, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have increasingly called out top administration officials to be more transparent and to declassify their briefings, accusing them of mixed messaging on the severity of the virus.