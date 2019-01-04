Donald Trump warns US government shutdown could last more than a year

Donald Trump, the US president, speaking about the shutdown outside the White House after talks with the Democrats - REUTERS

Donald Trump has warned that the government shutdown could last for more than a year as he doubled down on a pledge to block any deal that does not include US-Mexico border wall funding.

The US president confirmed during a press conference after closed doors White House talks with leading Democrats on Friday that he had made the threat.

“I did. Absolutely I said that. I don’t think it will [last that long] but I’m prepared,” Mr Trump said. However he added that he hoped the shutdown would end within “days”.

A quarter of the US federal government has been closed for a fortnight now because of the failure of Congress and the president to agree a new spending package.

Mr Trump has said he will refuse to sign any spending bill that does not include $5.6 billion for building his US-Mexico border wall – a key campaign pledge.

Donald Trump, with Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, US Representative Kevin McCarthy, Representative Steve Scalise, and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House

But the Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives – one half of Congress – have refused to pass a bill that includes substantial border wall cash.

Mr Trump’s private warning was made public by Chuck Schumer, the most senior Democrat in the Senate who attended Friday’s talks, in brief comments after the meeting.

Mr Schumer said: “We told the president we needed the government open. He resisted. In fact, he said he would keep the government closed for a very long period of time, months or even years.”

Discussing the talks, Mr Schumer also said: “We made a plea to the president once again. Don’t hold millions of Americans, hundreds of thousands of workers, hostage. Open up the government and let’s continue the discussions.”

The warning reflects Mr Trump’s apparent belief that the public supports his stance. However, the Democrats will spin the comments as proof Mr Trump lacks sufficient concern for the 800,000 workers affected.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the most senior Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives, leave White House talks about the shutdown together

Even a shutdown that lasted a month would break recent US political records. The longest shutdown in the last 40 years was in 1995 and lasted three weeks.

Mr Trump held his own press conference after the talks, flanked by Mike Pence, the US vice president, Kirstjen Nielsen, the homeland security secretary, and Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives.

He initially said the meeting had been “productive” and “very good” but later conceded it had been “contentious”.