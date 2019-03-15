Donald Trump, White House condemn New Zealand mosque shooting in Christchurch

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House on Friday condemned the terrorist attacks at New Zealand mosques and said the U.S. will extend any support necessary.

"My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured," Trump tweeted. "The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!"

Trump plans to speak with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later Friday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders sent out a separate statement saying "we stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand and their government against this vicious act of hate.”

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

The shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch left 49 people dead in what Ardern called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."'

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Ardern said.

Trump extended prayers to New Zealand while under criticism in the United States over an interview in which he spoke about how his supporters could "play tougher" if necessary.

"I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad," Trump told the Breitbart News Network website.

Breitbart said Trump was talking about the "vicious" tactics of "the left."

“So here’s the thing—it’s so terrible what’s happening,” Trump said before discussing his supporters. “You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. Okay?"

Trump's critics accused him of fomenting violence by his backers.

"I think it sounds very much to me like he’s encouraging them to engage in something that’s probably illegal such as assaulting people, you know behave in a dangerous way," said Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, speaking on MSNC. "That sounds like a threat to me. I think it’s appalling.”

Leaders from around the world also expressed their remorse over the shooting.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the shootings “heinous crimes" in a tweet.

“France stands against all forms of extremism and acts with its partners against terrorism in the world,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II said she was “deeply saddened” at the “appalling” attack.

“Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives,” she said.

Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo called on world leaders to fight hate.

“This is also a moment of reckoning for leaders across the world who have encouraged or turned a blind eye to the scourge of Islamophobia," Naidoo said. "The politics of demonization has today cost 49 people their lives. Reports that the attackers followed a white supremacist manifesto must galvanize world leaders to start standing against this hate-filled ideology."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's office said he sent a message of condolence to Ardern. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe published his message to the New Zealand leader, which said "Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., urged people to "be there" for the Muslim community in the wake of the attacks.

"Perhaps extend a kind gesture at your local mosque. There is so much fear and hate," she tweeted. "We must negate it with active, courageous love."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump, White House condemn New Zealand mosque shooting in Christchurch