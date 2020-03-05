Donald Trump Wins: Judge Won't Release Any More Carter Page FISA

A federal judge sided with the Trump Justice Department on Tuesday by ruling against the release of classified portions of the FBI’s applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

At issue in the lawsuit was whether President Donald Trump had ordered 21 pages from four of the applications to be declassified and released to the public. The Justice Department released heavily redacted versions of the applications on June 21, 2018.

The James Madison Project, a government transparency group, filed the lawsuit in conjunction with USA Today reporter Brad Heath, arguing that Trump ordered the documents to be declassified in a statement and White House press release issued last year.

In the press release, the White House directed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify and release four categories of information related to the Russia probe. Trump backed off of ordering the declassification several days later, reportedly because of pressure from intelligence community and Justice Department officials.

Judge Amit P. Mehta said in Tuesday’s ruling that he accepts the Justice Department’s argument that Trump’s statement and the press release were not official orders to declassify the documents.

“DOJ’s declaration now makes clear that the Press Release was not a declassification order,” he wrote.

