Donald Trump won’t commit to bringing back attorney general William Barr

Donald Trump has refused to commit to bringing back attorney general William Barr if he secures a second term.

The president failed to throw his support behind Mr Barr after the Justice Department found no wrong doing in Mr Trump’s much-hyped “unmasking” investigation.

“I have no comment. Can't comment on that. It's too early,” Mr Trump told Greg Kelly in a Newsmax interview set to air on Wednesday night.

“I'm not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I'm not happy.”

US Attorney John Bash reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing in Barack Obama’s administration “unmasking” the names of Trump campaign members caught up in the Russia probe.

“Personally, I think it's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. It's a disgrace," Mr Trump told Mr Kelly.

“I think it's really a horrible thing that they're allowed to get away — when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election.

“I had to go through elections with all those clouds over my head. But they don't because the Republicans are so nice.

“Personally, I think it's too bad. I think it's too bad, they're guilty as hell.”

The US attorney for Connecticut John Durham is investigating the origins of the Russia investigation into Mr Trump, but his findings are not expected to be released before the election.