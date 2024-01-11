​Donald Trump won't be on the Nevada ballot and Democrats are CACKLING

While Donald Trump is constantly complaining about elections being rigged against him, it was his own fault he’s not going to appear on the Nevada presidential primary ballot on February 6.

He’s not the only one; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy won’t appear on the ballot either, not because of "dirty" election officials, but because they’ve all decided to run against each other in a caucus held by the Nevada Republican Party two days after the state-run primary.

Unlike in most states, in Nevada, the GOP ignores the primary and instead uses the results of their caucasus to decide who to award delegates to at the Republican National Convention in July.

“The only candidates on Nevada’s (presidential preference primary) ballot are those who filed with the Nevada’s Secretary of State’s office to run for president in this election,” a Clark County press release read, according to the Nevada Current. “If a candidate did not file with the Nevada SOS’s office to run in this election, then that candidate’s name cannot appear on the ballot.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will all appear on the primary ballot.

This comes on the heels of the Colorado Supreme Court making the unprecedented decision to keep Trump off the 2024 presidential ballot because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

Nevada residents have already started to receive their sample ballots and were surprised to find Trump’s name missing, calling it “tomfoolery.”

Just got my ballot in the mail which I didn’t request here in Nevada and DeSantis, Vivek, & Trump aren’t on it! Called the Secretary of State & I was told no you can’t write them in & that none of them filed to be on the ballot. That does not seem right! Tomfoolery! pic.twitter.com/oOMnU5dByB — Laura (@LauraLou1017) January 10, 2024

While it seems that Trump’s team decided to keep his name off the ballot as part of their strategy in Nevada, that hasn’t stopped people on social media from roasting the former president for “forgetting” to file the correct paperwork. This may be inaccurate, but it's hilarious, so we support the effort!

“trump’s campaign team FAILED to submit the application to appear on Nevada’s primary ballot,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “cue the clip of trump whining about how the radical left is treating him unfairly. that crybaby ass train is never late.”

“Trump spent all this time crying about Democrats pulling him off the ballot in Colorado and Maine but Trump is the one who pulled Trump off the ballot in Nevada by being too stupid to fill out the f***ing forms. Why would you ever give him the nuclear codes,” another person posted.

Trump spent all this time crying about Democrats pulling him off the ballot in Colorado and Maine but Trump is the one who pulled Trump off the ballot in Nevada by being too stupid to fill out the fukcing forms. Why would you ever give him the nuclear codes — I Smoked Klanuary 6th (@BlackKnight10k) January 10, 2024

Even though Trump CHOSE to not be on the primary ballot in Nevada, we are sure that if his presidential run starts to fail he and his MAGA die hards will find a way to blame “radical left” Democrats or the “deep state.”