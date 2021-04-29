Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
n this Dec. 24, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference (AP)
Every day is the big day for Donald Trump since he has traded the Oval Office for the bridal suite.

The former president is working out of a converted dressing room in the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s 20,000-square-foot ballroom, according to multiple reports.

Mr Trump has been hinting at hitting the road again on a Maga rally comeback tour, with CNN now reporting that the ex-president would leave his makeshift office in the bridal suite as early as May.

Reporter Gabby Orr said on an episode of CNN’s “New Day” that the room Mr Trump has been working in since leaving the White House is where the blushing bride and her wedding party would get ready before the ceremony.

"This was not an easy transition for former president Trump, part of the reason for that is because he refused to accept the election results… the outcome of that was that they had nothing set up when he finally got down there on January 20th," she said.

“When you see these photos surfacing now of him meeting with candidates and former aides down there, those are actually being taken from the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom, which is now serving as his office."

The Washington Post first reported the new digs in the old "repurposed dressing room" at Mar-a-Lago in February. Mr Trump has since been receiving key figures in the GOP like House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Congresswomen Lauren Boebert.

Ms Boebert on Sunday posted a photo of the whole family from the so-called Winter White House. "Honored to have my entire family be able to spend time with President Trump," she said in a tweet from the Palm Beach club.

Ms Orr said that the ex-president had been spending his days in the ex-bridal suite recruiting candidates to run against Republicans he deemed as disloyal; between rounds of golf, receiving business pitches and planning fundraising operations.

"He was reluctant to turn that into his office but ultimately his aides said, ‘you need a place to operate’, and so that became that space," she said.

The honeymoon may soon be over in a few weeks, however, if Mr Trump begins travelling the country again to campaign for the midterm elections.

He told podcast host Dan Bongino on Wednesday that he would begin holding rallies "soon", and that he would likely announce if he would run for a second term regardless of whether Republicans do well or not in the midterms.

Mitch McConnell calls Biden speech ‘lengthy liberal daydream’

Lauren Boebert makes ‘space blanket’ protest at Biden’s joint address

Czech lawmakers change electoral law to help small parties

