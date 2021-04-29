Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

Best Life

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady broke up in circumstances that wound up filling the pages of tabloids for much of the late 2000s. Toward the end of 2006, the couple split up after two years together. Brady reportedly quickly moved on to dating model Gisele Bündchen, and just two months into that new relationship, Moynahan learned she was pregnant with Brady's son. It wasn't easy, but almost 15 years later, the exes have stayed friendly—so friendly, in fact, that on April 28, Moynahan got a birthday shoutout on Instagram from Brady. The post included a sweet message and a photo of Moynahan with their son, Jack Moynahan. To see how Brady honored Moynahan on her 50th birthday, read on, and to see another update on some famous exes, Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made a Rare Comment About Dating Brad Pitt. Brady celebrated Moynahan's 50th birthday on his Instagram Story. In honor of Moynahan's 50th birthday, Brady posted a photo of her and their now-13-year-old son attending the 2018 U.S. Open. Across the top of the Instagram Story, Brady wished Moynahan a happy birthday and said, "We hope you have a GREAT day."To see what another sports star's child looks like now, find out how Dennis Rodman's 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Sports History Twice. Moynahan has said she's glad her son is "surrounded by love." Brady and Moynahan have a modern family. The football player also has two children, Benjamin Brady and Vivian Brady, with Bündchen, his wife of 11 years now. Moynahan is also remarried, having tied the knot with businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.The families co-exist peacefully, Moynahan has said. "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together, and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan told People in 2019. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."While she's happy with where the family is now, the media attention in the late 2000s changed Moynahan forever. In a 2019 interview with Build, Moynahan talked about how difficult her pregnancy was. "I had a public breakup and then I was pregnant and then I had a baby," she said (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "And those moments were kind of stolen from me by the paparazzi, the tabloids, whatever."She talked about how the situation made her "a bit reclusive" and has stayed with her today. "If I was going into a public space still or walking through the streets, sometimes I change my posture or hide a little bit because of that period of time, because of that attention that was unwanted," she said. "I'm still working through that and kind of shedding that now."To find out what another A-lister's offspring look like, See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now. The journey to successful co-parenting wasn't easy for Brady, Moynahan, or Bündchen. In April 2020, Brady got candid about co-parenting with Moynahan during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Brady said the beginning of his relationship with Bündchen "was an interesting time because we found out after that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son. We were forced into this very important thing in our lives at a new part of our relationship." However, he said that the experience ultimately helped the couple grow. "In a lot of ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was not a very easy one," said Brady. "It was hard for my wife and for my son's mom because she didn't envision that either."Bündchen has also been open about the experience of finding out that Brady was expecting a child within the first few months of their courtship. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down," Bündchen wrote in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Moynahan continues to support Brady's career. Moynahan has been supportive of Brady's career over the years. In February, when Brady won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monyahan shared a celebratory Instagram post. "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from Patriots nation celebrating Buccaneers," she wrote beneath a photo of Brady. She added a handful of hashtags, including "so proud."To see what another power couple's child looks like now, See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.