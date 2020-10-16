Donald Trump is "the worst American president in modern history": New York Times editorial board

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The New York Times editorial board on Friday dropped a massive essay that outlines the case against re-electing President Donald Trump to a second term.

The essay does not hold back in describing Trump's presidency in apocalyptic terms, and it begins by saying he "poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II."

The editors then cycle through a list of grievances against the president, whom they accuse of having "gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world," as well as having "abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations."

The editors also eviscerate Trump for drawing no lines between the public office he holds and his private business interests, as well as his "breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans."

Related: Harry Reid: Trump is 'the worst president we've ever had'

Related Articles





The essay then takes stock of Trump's place in American history — and finds that he will rank very poorly.





Related Articles





"Mr. Trump stands without any real rivals as the worst American president in modern history," the editors write. "In 2016, his bitter account of the nation's ailments struck a chord with many voters. But the lesson of the last four years is that he cannot solve the nation's pressing problems, because he is the nation's most pressing problem."

Read the whole editorial here.