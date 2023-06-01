Donald Trump's attack on Kayleigh McEnany costs him a backer in New Hampshire

Donald Trump and Kayleigh McEnany in happier days

Donald Trump's treatment of his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has cost him at least one supporter, a lawmaker from the key primary state of New Hampshire.

State Rep. James Spillane, from Deerfield, N.H., told NHJournal that Trump's criticism of McEnany prompted him to withdraw his endorsement of Trump and switch to challenger Ron DeSantis.

Trump's "most recent attack on Kayleigh McEnany is beyond comprehension and explanation," Spillane said. "Against my deepest hopes that Trump had learned some measure of control, he has attacked those who have been his staunchest supporters with no regard for their loyalty.”

'Unhinged'? Now Donald Trump is attacking former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

In a Truth Social website post this week, Trump claimed his former spokeswoman mis-reported his poll numbers during a recent broadcast on Fox News.

"The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!" Trump said, drawing criticism from conservatives who have normally been sympathetic to the uber-aggressive former president.

Trump also referred to his former spokeswoman as "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany," though the term is spelled "milquetoast."

Spillane appeared on stage with Trump in late April as the former president unveiled a group of New Hampshire endorsers. NH Journal also reported that "Spillane is the fourth state rep to flip from Trump to DeSantis in the past few weeks."

New Hampshire is expected to host the first Republican primary of the 2024 election season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's attack on Kayleigh McEnany costs him in New Hampshire