Donald Trump's backers enjoyed all the infighting at the Democratic debate

WASHINGTON – Few people enjoyed the Democratic infighting more than President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Throughout Wednesday's debate, Republicans tweeted in delight as the Democratic candidates attacked each other over health care, immigration, criminal justice, and other issues – especially when the barbs were aimed at apparent frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I think we all see why Obama hasn’t endorsed his VP of 8 years?" said one of many tweets from the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr.

In another post that referenced Tuesday night's debate, the younger Trump tweeted: "I think Marianne Williamson won tonight’s debate too."

I think Marianne Williamson won tonight’s debate too. #DemDebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2019

The president himself took a more dour view in one of his few tweets of the night, as he protested Democratic criticism that his administration put migrant children in "cages" placed near the U.S.-Mexico border.

He claimed "the cages" used to detain children on the border "were built by the Obama Administration in 2014" — but his administration made more use of them, and has more aggressively pursued a child separation policy. Trump has ended the policy, but children are still being detained on the border.

The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014. He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realized that more families would then come to the Border! @CNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

(Earlier in the debate, Trump tweeted out another protest against ... the Federal Reserve, saying it did not cut interest rates enough, the same complaint he had made hours earlier.)

Trump did not tweet at all during the first Democratic debate on Tuesday, but hit the Democrats early Wednesday over their economic policies.

During the debate in Detroit, some of the Democratic candidates bemoaned all the attacks on each other, saying they would only help Trump — a point the president's people seconded.

"Cory Booker is right: we are very much enjoying this debate over abolishing private health plans right now," tweeted Andrew Clark, the rapid response director for Trump's re-election campaign.

Two days after Trump declared Biden the favorite in the race, his aides echoed his opponents' attacks on the former vice president.

"Joe Biden has been befuddled for much of this debate," tweeted Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director.

When Biden and Democratic rival Kamala Harris argued about the best health care plan, the pro-Trump Super PAC called America First tweeted: "This is getting good."

The post included a popcorn emoji.

This is getting good.🍿 #DemDebate2 — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) August 1, 2019

Beyond the candidates bashing each other, Republicans also argued that the Democrats as a whole have moved too far to the left, accusing them of favoring "open orders" and "socialism" in health care.

"Once again, the Democrat candidates boasted extreme, socialist policies and a government takeover of every aspect of our lives," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Team Trump also delighted in what they called implicit criticism of Trump predecessor Barack Obama.

"Obama has to be cringing watching his former friends attack him for weak healthcare and racist immigration policies," tweeted Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Chairman of the American Conservative Union.

George Conway, a fierce critic of Trump despite the fact he is married to presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, described it as "tonight’s circular firing squad."

The Democratic candidates said that, after their primary fight is over, they will unite behind a nominee who can defeat Trump.

"Everybody knows who Donald Trump is," Biden said in his final remarks. "We have to let him know who we are."

Before the debate, Trump mocked the Democrats over what he saw as too-low ratings for Tuesday's edition.

Seeking to seize back the political spotlight, Trump hosts a political rally Thursday night in Cincinnati.

Asked on Tuesday who he thinks he will face in the fall of 2020, Trump said that "right now" it will be the candidate he calls "Sleepy Joe" Biden.

"I feel he'll limp across the line," Trump said.

