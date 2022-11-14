Who is Donald Trump's new billionaire son-in-law Michael Boulos?

Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump wait for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Orlando, Florida, on June 18, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Tiffany Trump, 29, married billionaire Michael Boulos, 25, in Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

Boulos is the billionaire heir to a motorcycle distribution company called Boulos Enterprises.

Boulos and Trump began their relationship in late 2018 and became engaged in January 2021.

Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany, 29, wed billionaire Michael Boulos before 250 guests at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on November 12.

Boulos, 25, joins the family after he and Tiffany began dating in 2018, according to Town and Country. They were engaged in January 2021 with Tiffany posting an Instagram photo of them smiling at the White House, just weeks after the US Capitol was attacked by a pro-Trump mob. According to The New York Times, Boulos proposed in the Rose Garden with a 13-carat diamond worth $1.2 million.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" Trump wrote on Instagram on January 19, her father's last full day in the Oval Office.

Boulos is heir to a motorcycle distribution company called Boulos Enterprises, according to the Times. The company is currently led by his father, Massad Boulos, who is also the CEO of the conglomerate Scoa Nigeria PLC. According to Town and Country, Michael Boulos has served as a director at some of his father's companies.

Meanwhile, Michael's mother, Sarah Boulos, is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, according to Town and Country.

Tiffany Trump is the only daughter of Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, to whom he was married from 1993 to 1999, according to the Times. When Tiffany Trump began to bring Boulos to events with her family in late 2018, Maples told Town and Country: "I adore Michael!"

Boulos was born in Lebanon, per the Times, and he grew up in Nigeria, Africa, which his new father-in-law once reportedly referred to as a continent of "shithole countries" while speaking on immigration.

On the day of the wedding, former President Trump shared a post on Truth Social saying his daughter and Boulos "are a beautiful couple who will be very happy together," Insider previously reported.

Boulos graduated with a business degree from Regent's University London and is pursuing a project management degree at City University London, per Town and Country. His new bride graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020, per the Times.

