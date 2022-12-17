Donald Trump's Bizarre NFT Collection Sells Out, Netting Over $4 Million

Former President Donald Trump’s new NFT collection — a set of digital trading cards that hasbeen subject to mockery fromlate-nightpersonalities and Twitter users alike — reportedly sold out in less than a day.

The collection, whose release Thursday had been teased as a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” by Trump, included 45,000 cards with bizarre illustrations of the former president as an astronaut, a cowboy and a race car driver.

Made by the company NFT INT, the non-fungible tokens cost $99 each and raked in a total of $4.45 million in the 12 hours after sales began, CNET reported.

The cards’ creators also earn 10% from every sale of the NFTs on secondary markets.

Former President Donald Trump's #NFT collection sold out in under 12 hours.



45,000 items sold at $99 each for a total of $4.45 million. pic.twitter.com/zpTmn5CSIf — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) December 17, 2022

As of Saturday morning, the lowest resale price for one of the Trump cards on NFT marketplace OpenSea was equivalent to hundreds of dollars more than it originally cost.

The collection is not associated with Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and is “not political,” according to a promotional website.

The sale of the collection came a year after Trump criticized cryptocurrency — which, like NFTs, relies on blockchain technology — during an interview with Fox Business.

“I never loved it because I like to have the dollar. I think the currency should be the dollar, so I was never a big fan,” Trump said at the time.

“I want a currency called ‘the dollar.’ I don’t want to have all these others. ... I think it’s a very dangerous thing.”

Related...