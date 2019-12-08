Is Donald Trump's bromance with Benjamin Netanyahu over? Bibi not cited in Florida speech

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – President Donald Trump gave a speech Saturday thanking many people for positive Israeli-American relations, but did not mention one prominent supporter: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nor did Trump discuss whether he would grant Netanyahu's major request to back an Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley, a strip of land that includes nearly a third of the West Bank.

Instead, Trump proclaimed that the U.S.-Israeli "partnership" has never been better, citing actions that ranged from moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem to pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement.

"The Jewish state has never had a better friend in the White House than your president, Donald J. Trump," he said at a conference sponsored by the Israeli-American Council, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit group that works to strengthen the bond between the United States and Israel.

Political leaders in the United States and Israel had planned to watch the speech closely for any major change in U.S.-Israeli policy and signs that his bromance with Netanyahu is ebbing.

Trump has showered Netanyahu with political gifts during his three years in office, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the U.S. embassy there, acknowledging Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights and reversing decades of American policy by proclaiming that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are not a violation of international law.

Netanyahu, in political and legal peril in his own country, now asks for another favor: He wants the Trump administration to back an Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley, a strip of land that includes nearly a third of the West Bank.

Trump made no reference to it during his hourlong speech in South Florida.

And while Trump paid tribute to a number of people working to promote U.S.-Israeli relations – including senior adviser (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner, Israel ambassador David Friedman, and conference hosts Sheldon and Miriam Adelson – he did not mention Netanyahu.

Experts suggest, however, that despite the duo's ups and downs, it may be too soon to say the relationship has hit the skids.

Netanyahu has already discussed the potential annexation with Trump in a phone call last Sunday and with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during talks in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday.

If Trump goes along with the annexation in the future, the decision would have long-term ramifications and could potentially doom his yet-to-be-released Middle East peace plan, said Michael Koplow, policy director of the Israel Policy Forum, a New York-based group.

“It would be an enormous sea change in terms of American policy,” Koplow said. “Israel has never taken steps to annex territory in the West Bank. It will almost certainly pursue that policy if it gets the green light from the U.S. to do so.”

Such a move would represent a drastically new Israeli approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and would signal that Israel is no longer interested in a two-state solution to the crisis, Koplow said.

The Israeli-American Council, the organization Trump spoke to Saturday, identifies itself as nonpolitical, but its contributors include billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam, who are major supporters of Trump. The Adelsons said last year they had donated or pledged at least $76 million to the council.

Trump's appearance before the group gave him a chance to reinforce his support for Israel in a key swing state heading into next year’s presidential campaign. Jewish voters make up 4 percent of the electorate in Florida.

“The president has spent a lot of time making the case that American Jews should be voting for Republicans in greater numbers, and this is an opportunity to really address a big group of potential Jewish voters,” Koplow said.

Trump also appeared Saturday at a fundraiser for the Republican Party of Florida before delivering his speech.

