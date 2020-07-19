Donald Trump's campaign to paint Joe Biden as mentally unfit becomes a gamble

WASHINGTON – Less than four months from the November election, President Donald Trump's attacks on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's mental fitness are an integral part of the president's re-election message: the focus of television advertisements, talking points and open challenges from the president.

But analysts have raised questions over whether Trump’s strategy of focusing on the former vice president's age is backfiring with a key demographic – seniors.

Making it an even riskier play, the attacks have heightened expectations for Trump's debate performances this fall and invited skepticism about his own fitness. The strategy itself has proven difficult to execute as Biden campaigns from his home in Delaware, limiting the gaffe-prone candidate's opportunities for flubs.

For months, Biden, 77, has dismissed the name calling and innuendo but more recently he’s hitting back more forcefully and trying to turn the argument about mental fitness back on the 74-year-old Trump.

"This president talks about cognitive capability," Biden said during a press conference June 30. "He doesn't appear to be cognitively aware of what's going on."

Despite the "Sleepy Joe" nickname Trump gave Biden and his ads showing Biden stumbling over remarks, polling suggests Biden — not Trump — has the edge on fitness among voters.

As the two septuagenarians battle it out, a poll July 2 from Monmouth University found 52% of voters saying they believe Biden has the mental and physical stamina to be president versus 45% for Trump.

More troubling for the president, Biden has moved ahead among voters 65 or older in several national surveys, including a significant 14-point advantage in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, helping propel him to double-digit leads nationally. Trump won seniors by 7 percentage points in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, according to exit polls, with white senior voters a key part of his coalition.

"It can certainly backfire among senior voters, and it's not something you want to do when you're already starting to lose their votes," said Todd Belt, professor and political management program director at George Washington University. "We've seen a big shift in the over-65 population moving towards Biden. This isn't a really good strategy to win them back."

In a Biden campaign memo earlier this month, deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield sought to debunk each of Trump's attacks. Bedingfield said ample polling shows “voters aren’t buying Trump’s smear” and have concerns about Trump’s own fitness to lead the country.

"Trump literally suggested Americans inject disinfectant to cure COVID-19," she said

More: Exclusive USA TODAY poll: Biden widens his lead, but Trump keeps the edge on enthusiasm

Trump pays big for TV ads attacking Biden as 'clearly diminished'

Biden's gains with seniors come as the coronavirus pandemic, which puts seniors disproportionately at risk, has dominated the campaign since March and caused the president to slide in polling. Trump has pushed for the country to reopen even as more than half of states are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As Trump wages a culture war seeking to tie Biden to protesters who have targeted Confederate monuments and efforts to "defund the police," Biden's mental fitness remains part of the GOP campaign's playbook.

More: Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Mount Rushmore speech

A Trump television ad that aired in 12 states and the District of Columbia shows Biden struggling to finish sentences and forgetting his thoughts. "Sometimes I wake up and think it's 1920," Biden is shown saying in comments that are taken out of context. The video cuts off Biden before he went on to say that, by 1920, he meant the way civility has disappeared in politics.

"Joe Biden is slipping," a narrator in the ad says. "Now at the age of 77 years old and running for president for the third time, Biden is clearly diminished. Joe Biden does not have the strength, stamina and mental fortitude required to lead this country."