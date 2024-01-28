Donald Trump's campaign says Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. won't be his running mate pick

Don't bet on former President Donald Trump choosing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as his running mate.

The Trump campaign made clear Sunday that Kennedy is not on their short list of vice presidential picks, denying reports of alleged overtures to the independent presidential candidate.

"NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK jr (or ever will)," said senior adviser Chris LaCivita on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. LaCivita went on to describe Kennedy as a "radical" environmentalist.

The New York Post reported Saturday that Trump allies have opened a conversation with the attorney, who has long come under fire for spreading medical misinformation.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination after winning the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, has not commented directly on the report about Kennedy. The former president on his Truth Social platform did repost an article citing LaCivita's denial of the rumor.

While the candidates disagree on a host of policy priorities, Trump last year praised Kennedy as a "very smart person," who has "hit a little bit of a nerve" RFK Jr. has also publicly criticized the lawsuits seeking to keep Trump off several 2024 ballots under the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

During his successful campaigns in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump appeared to give tryouts to potential running mates - all of them Republicans. The surrogate speakers included Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump campaign says RFK Jr. won't be vice presidential pick