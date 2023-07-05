Donald Trump's ALL-CAPS RANT Is The Fourth Of July Hangover That Will Pound Your Brain

Former President Donald Trump’s ALL-CAPS RANT on Wednesday was as overdone as Fourth of July hot dogs left on the grill.

The 2024 Republican candidate for president pressed the Caps Lock key by the dawn’s early light and spewed false claims and fiery rhetoric.

“MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR “LEADER” IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”

At this point, if he wants to emphasize a word he should put it in *lowercase* pic.twitter.com/YwjqNLtbKP — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 5, 2023

On the Fourth of July a day earlier, Trump shared a meme featuring a flag that says “Fuck Biden and fuck you for voting for him.”

Using the uppercase shift, the former president has attempted to capitalize on the 37-count federal indictment accusing him of hoarding classified documents and dodging government efforts to retrieve them.

“POLITICAL PERSECUTION,” he wrote previously.

“ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

He’s also under investigation for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

GET READY FOR MORE CAPS, AMERICA!!!!

