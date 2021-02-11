Donald Trump's impeachment trial is a 'politically motivated witch hunt,' defence says - live updates

Jamie Johnson
Donald Trump's lawyers have closed their defence case in his impeachment trial, taking only a few hours to rebut what they said is an "unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of vengeance".

Starting proceedings on day four, Michael van der Veen said the trial was a "politically motivated witch hunt" in a punchy opening.

The defence played a remarkable 11-minute long video in which dozens of prominent Democrats say the word "fight." There was no context to most of the clips, but the message was hammered home that the Democrats are just as pugnacious as Mr Trump. Lawyer Bruce Castor added: "Donald Trump is the most anti-mob rule president this country has ever seen."

Now senators will grill both legal teams on the Senate floor.

Follow the latest updates below.

09:59 PM

'The world is watching'

Amy Klobuchar, the senator and former presidential candidate for the Democrats, ask the prosecution what message will be sent to future presidents and congresses if the Senate does not convict Mr Trump.

Stacey Plaskett, one of the impeachment managers, points to the destruction of the riot amid the efforts of the president to overturn the election "and thwart the transfer of power".

"The world watched us," she said of the Capitol siege. "And the world is still watching us to see what we will do. Our actions will reverberate as to what are the future consequences.

"Decisions like this that will define us as a people."

09:44 PM

Romney asks about Pence escape

Mitt Romney asks if the president knew whether Mike Pence had been ushered from the Senate by security when he criticised him in a tweet at about the same time.

Mr Romney is a critic of Mr Trump and is expected to vote to convict the former president.

Michael van der Veen, Mr Trump's lawyer, says: "No, at no point was the president informed that the Vice President was in any danger". He then uses this point to criticise the Democrats' rushed case.

09:27 PM

Easy one for Trump's defence

Republican senator Tim Scott comes in, bowling underarm, lobbing down a half-volley on leg stump for Mr Trump's defence team.

"Isn’t this simply a political show trial that is designed to discredit President Trump and shame 74 million Americans who voted for him?" he asks.

Whack!

Bruce Castor, Mr Trump's defence lawyer, replies: "That's precisely what the 45th President believes this is about", adding that the purpose of the trial is to "embarrass" Mr Trump.

Easiest four runs they'll ever score.

09:16 PM

Focus on Trump's response

Now Mr Trump's defence lawyers are asked when Mr Trump knew of the siege at the Capitol and how, precisely, he responded.

This is an important question because Mr Trump's case relies on there being no direct link between his words and actions, and the riot.

The defence lawyer, Michael van der Veen, sort of answers... suggesting the American people "deserve better" than the lack of evidence provided by the prosecution, whom he accuses of doing "no investigation" and relying on the "hearsay" of newspaper reports about Mr Trump's response to the riot.

09:11 PM

Trump lost 61 straight cases on election fraud

The next question is about whether Donald Trump fraudulently claimed that the election was stolen.

Mr Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, goes through all the cases in US courts in which Donald Trump failed to prove election fraud, saying the president lost in 61 straight cases.

Mr Raskin says the Democrats do not object to him challenging the result in the courts, but the president did not find any fraud.

"The big lie was refuted, devastated and demolished, including by eight judges appointed by Donald Trump himself," Mr Raskin says.

Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager - GETTY IMAGES
Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager - GETTY IMAGES

09:02 PM

Senate questions begin

Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, says there will now be questions "for as long as both sides have questions". So I'd stick that kettle on, if I were you.

Both sides have five minutes to answer the first question from Mr Schumer: "Would the events of January 6 have happened without Donald Trump?"

Joaquin Castro, for the prosecution, is up first. "No," he says. "That mob didn't come out of thin air.

"These insurgents were planning armed violence because Mr Trump had been priming them."

08:50 PM

Wonder what they're talking about...

According to NBC, Ted Cruz also popped in for a chat. Mr Cruz, a senator for Texas, has been one of Mr Trump's most vocal supporters in pushing his baseless claims of electoral fraud.

08:24 PM

Defence closes case

With that, Mr Castor "formally concludes" the case for the defence, asking the Senate to acquit the president of the charges.

Mr Castor said the goal of the impeachment case was "cancelling 75 million Trump voters and criminalising political viewpoints."

"That is what this trial is really about," he said. "The goal is to eliminate a political opponent."

There will now be a session of questions from senators. Which could be very lively indeed.

08:20 PM

Bit rich?

Now Mr Castor says he hopes that, with the defence not using up their allotted hours, the Senate can use that time to work on measures to ease the Covid pandemic, which is ravaging the US.

Which is all very well, but Democrats will point out that Republicans have spent the past six months largely blocking finance packages aimed at helping struggling Americans.

08:16 PM

This is pure politics, says Castor

Mr Castor moves on to another argument, that the Democrats are simply trying to stop Mr Trump running again and are abusing the impeachment process and wasting the Senate's time.

"The goal was to eliminate a political opponent, to substitute their judgment for the will of the voters."

08:13 PM

Castor: No link between Georgia 'find votes' call and riot

Now Castor says the Democrats are being unfair in claiming a relationship between Donald Trump's election fraud claims and the violence on January 6.

He points to a phone call between Mr Trump and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, in which the president asked the election official to "find" the extra votes he needed to beat Joe Biden in the state.

Mr Castor says the word "find" has been taken "completely out of context" by the Democrats.

08:00 PM

Prosecution-blaming

"The House Managers manipulated President Trump's words," says Castor.

He implies that the Democrats are trying to fool the Senators.

"President Trump was immediate in his call for calm," says Castor.

It is important to note that this is disputed.

07:50 PM

How Democrats saw the defence

Senator Richard Blumenthal said the Trump defence team is “trying to draw a false, dangerous and distorted equivalence”, the Washington Post is reporting.

“And I think it is plainly a distraction from Donald Trump’s inviting the mob to Washington, knowing it was armed; changing the route and the timing so as to incite them to march on the Capitol; and then reveling, without remorse, without doing anything to protect his own vice president and all of us,” Blumenthal said.

“I think that the case is even more powerful after this very distorted and false argument.”

07:45 PM

'Trump is anti-mob'

The prosecution spent no time in connecting, legally, the attack on the Capitol to the 45th president of the United States, says Castor.

"The only question that needs to be answered is 'Was Donald Trump responsible for inciting the riot that came to this house on January 6."

He adds: "Trump is the most anti-mob rule president this country has ever seen. Political hatred has no place in the American justice system and no place in the United States."

Castor has a video too. It is one that has been played already, showing Trump proclaiming his love of law and order, interspersed with clips of Democrats declaring violent intentions - such as Biden saying he wants to "take him behind the gym."

Bruce Castor, one of former President Donald Trump&#39;s attorneys on his way to the Senate - Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images
Bruce Castor, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys on his way to the Senate - Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

07:39 PM

'It's almost over'

Bruce Castor starts with an attempt at humour, saying he is the last to speak which could be interpreted as a good thing because it means that the defence case is nearly over.

Then he gets serious.

He says what happened on January 6 was horrific and that the former President and his lawyers denounce the violence.

But... "Clearly there was no insurrection - that involved taking over a country, taking the tv stations over and having a plan of what to do when you take over," he says.

"Clearly this wasn't that."

07:35 PM

Bruce Castor up now

Bruce castor is up for the Trump defence team now.

He was lambasted earlier this week for a "rambling" 45-minute speech.

Trump himself was said to be "borderline screaming" at his television when he watched Mr Castor from his Florida home.

This video shows how the trial started:

07:20 PM

Analysis

This afternoon's Defence has been completely different to day one.

This is a constant hammering home of a message that the Democrats are just as inflammatory in their use of language as Donald Trump.

It is not a defence of the specific allegation that on January 6, Donald Trump incited a riot. It is a muddying of the waters around the toxic political language used on both sides.

Crucially, it plays to Donald's Trump and his supporters, and that could be important in the wider context of what he decides to do next. He is likely not to be convicted here, and wants to rewrite the script after the damning, meticulous evidence that the prosecution have presented as they put their case to the House.

Many of the Democrat Senators sat in the room appeared on screen. Some looked shocked, while others tried to hide any emotions.

But some Republican Senators have come out in the break and said that the lawyers are doing a "great job".

06:59 PM

There is now a 15-minute recess

That was a whirlwind.

Donald Trump's defence team have made one key claim: The former President used the word fight, but did not use it literally.

They have played more than 20 minutes of video footage showing dozens of Democrats using the same word - "fight."

As plenty of commentators are pointing out - context is key. Saying you're going to "fight for the people" to win an election is, they say, different to telling a crowd of disgruntled supporters to "fight like hell" to take back the country.

06:55 PM

Democrat response

Ted Lieu of California, one of the Impeachment Managers has tweeted this on the 'fight' debate:

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has also weighed in.

06:53 PM

Is the word 'fight' off limits?

"A boxer fighting with a hand behind his back?" How is that inflammatory language? says Van der Veen.

"Suddenly the word 'fight' is off limits?"

He plays another video of Democrats using the word fight - his point being - how can they say it is inflammatory when they use it all the time?

The word "fight" has been played hundreds and hundreds of times today.

Van der Veen says Trump was not using the word "fight" to incite violence.

06:46 PM

Still fighting

Van der Veen is continuing along the "fight" line.

"The President used the work fight 20 times in his speech (on January 6)" he says.

"They picked only two. Why? The other 18 don't tell the story the way they want to tell it."

The defence then plays a video of every use of the word "fight" in that speech.

06:26 PM

Warren hits back

The "fightback" begins.

Elizabeth Warren has just tweeted a video of what she says her rallies are really like.

She was one of the Democrats who was targeted by the Trump defence team.

The fact that she has felt compelled to respond within minutes shows a lot about how this Defence case is being seen.

06:18 PM

Political speech must be protected

"This case is about political hatred," says Michael van der Veen, who is back on the stand.

"The House Managers hate Donald Trump," he says.

"This political discourse must be part of the proceedings to contextualise some of Trump's words."

He says that all political speech must be protected.

They play the same video as earlier in which Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Cynthia Johnson, Madonna, Kamala Harris and Johnny Depp all use inflammatory language.

He says he is not blaming Democrats, but illustrating that all speech must be protected.

06:09 PM

What did that mean?

Some commentators are arguing that that mega-montage shows nothing relevant.

06:03 PM

'Please stop the hypocrisy'

"Please stop the hypocricy" says Schoen.

That video was exhausting. And it cut right to the heart of the prosecution's argument. They say Trump incited a riot, and part of that was done in a speech just before in which he urged supporters to "fight like hell."

The defence have played hundreds of clips where Democrats have spoken about "fighting" battles and campaigns.

There are obvious drawbacks though. The context is key, and many people are pointing out that cutting a video of a Democrat just saying the word "fight" doesn't show that Donald Trump did not incite a riot, and doesn't show that they meant any violence.

05:58 PM

Fight, fight, fight

Nancy Pelosi, Jamie Raskin - the House impeachment manager, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Joe Neguse , Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and dozens of others are on screen saying they will "fight".

They must have used the word "fight" hundreds of times by now.

"Never ever, ever give up this fight," says Biden.

"Fight on" says Kamala Harris.

05:55 PM

More provocative videos

The Defence is hammering home the point that Democrats have used language just as provocative as Donald Trump.

Prosecutors picked up the phrase "fight like hell" used by Trump.

The defence is playing a video which is running to around five minutes featuring a vast number of Democrat politicians and supporters using the word "fight"

"fight harder, fight tougher and fight more passionately than ever," says Elizabeth Warren.

"I am not afraid of a fight. You don't get what you don't fight for. This is the fight of our lives," she added.

In clips just featuring her, she says the word "fight" more than 30 times.

Madonna is filmed saying: " I have thought a lot about blowing up the White House."

Johnny Depp says: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?"

Kamala Harris is also in the frame.

In her debate with Mike Pence she says she will "fight" and at a number of rallies she says "we are in a fight."

05:45 PM

Video shown in Senate

This is one of the videos shown in the Senate, where Trump is portrayed as a peace-loving law and order President, while the Democrats are angry and pugilistic.

05:43 PM

Excitement in the Trump camp

This is a tweet just posted by Jason Miller - a close adviser to President Trump.

It has been a strong start from the Defence, turning prosecution videos back against them. What other tricks have they got up their sleeves?

05:40 PM

Video editing under scrutiny

Trump's lawyer David Schoen, who spoke at the opening of the trial is now up. They are rattling through their evidence already.

Addressing Senators, Schoen says: "Your job as jurors is a fact intensive job, but we still don't have the facts."

He then takes them through a split screen of videos - ones which the House Managers used and then comparing them to the full remarks from Trump.

Schoen says that the Prosecution have manipulated their evidence and selectively used quotes and clips, editing them down to suit their side of the argument.

05:34 PM

What Van der Veen said

These are Van der Veen's remarks:

"The article of impeachment now before the Senate is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance," he said.

"This appalling abuse of the Constitution only further divides our nation when we should be trying to come together around shared priorities.

"Like every other politically motivated witch hunt, the left has engaged in over the past four years, this impeachment is completely divorced from the facts, the evidence, and the interests of the American people.

"The Senate should promptly and decisively vote to reject it."

Michael van der Veen - congress.gov via Getty Images
Michael van der Veen - congress.gov via Getty Images

05:28 PM

'Constitutional Cancel Culture'

The Democrats are "trying to smear, censor and cancel, not just President Trump but the 75 million Americans who voted for him," says van der Veen.

He calls it: "constitutional cancel culture."

"Now is the time for unity and healing. We should rise above partisan lines," he adds.

05:20 PM

The defence has videos too

The prosecutors have been praised for their slick video footage, but the defence have videos too.

They play clips of prominent Democrats using "profoundly dangerous, reckless and inflammatory language."

They are interspersed with clips of Trump saying: "We want law and order," and "we want safe streets and safe communities."

Mr van der Veen adds: "You can't incite what was already going to happen."

05:13 PM

We're underway

Michael van der Veen, Trump's defence lawyer is up, and has come out swinging.

The trial is an "unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of vengeance," he says.

It is also a "politically motivated witch hunt," he adds.

The trial is "completely divorced from the facts, evidence and interest of the American people.

"No thinking person could believe his speech was an incitement to violence or insurrection."

Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, arrives at the Capitol on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of Trump - Bill Clark/Pool via AP
Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, arrives at the Capitol on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of Trump - Bill Clark/Pool via AP

04:54 PM

What to expect today

Donald Trump's defence team will begin setting out their case today, and have up to 16 hours across two days to argue their points.

However, all indications suggest that they will only take as many as four hours.

If that is the case, later today, we could see the House move on to four hours of questions and answers with Senators.

After that, and probably tomorrow, there is the opportunity to debate on witnesses, evidence and any further motions, but these are all likely to be skipped.

That means that on Saturday, or possibly Sunday, there will be four hours of closing arguments followed by the vote on impeachment.

To convict Mr Trump - 67 Senators, including 17 Republicans would have to turn against their former leader. This is incredibly unlikely, as so far only around six have indicated that they will vote to convict.

04:42 PM

Biden speaks ahead of today's hearing

This is just in from President Biden, on a walk near the White House.

In this video, from 30 seconds , he says on the Impeachment trial: "I'm just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up."

04:21 PM

What our Washington team thinks

Rozina Sabur, who is based in Washington for the Telegraph has given her views on the trial so far.

04:05 PM

What we learned yesterday

On Thursday night the third day of the historic hearings ended with Democratic senators wrapping up their argument that the former commander in chief must be held responsible for inciting an insurrection.

Read the five key takeaways from the prosecution's case.

