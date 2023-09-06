Donald Trump's 'Dictator FOMO' Diagnosed In Stinging MSNBC Supercut

Former President Donald Trump has “dictator FOMO” as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are reportedly set to meet in person, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suggested on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly “publicly gushed over these two autocrats, both of them credibly accused of heinous crimes, usually against their own people,” Wallace reminded viewers in a video shared online by Real Clear Politics.

The summit will reportedly center on North Korea’s sale of arms to assist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kim and Putin’s relationship was one “to keep our eyes on, right?” said Wallace. “Especially as Trump seeks to reclaim the presidency and is currently the Republican frontrunner.”

"This is a page right out of The Godfather... these are two pariah nations that are led by killers... both of them kill their opponents. They rule with an iron fist" - @stavridisj w/ @NicolleDWallacepic.twitter.com/SyFYdMeVk8 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) September 5, 2023

