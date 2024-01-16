Donald Trump's 'dictator' vow is serious. Will our guardrails hold if he is re-elected?

Regarding "Once critical Republicans back Trump," The Record e-edition, Jan. 7:

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida laughs off Donald Trump's statement about being a dictator on day one. Donalds says we shouldn't worry because there are checks and balances.

Former President Donald Trump watches the final round from the 18th green during the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Does he understand that he and his Republican colleagues in Congress are one of the checks-and-balances guardrails? What kind of checks and balances do we have when Donalds and his cohorts bend a knee to Trump and excuse even his most vile and anti-democratic behavior? It's remarkable that Donalds is oblivious to the irony of his comment.

We must put Democrats back in control of the House. It's the only way to ensure there will be a firewall between Trump (if he's elected) and the preservation of our country's values and ideals.

Mark Braff

Glen Rock

