Donald Trump's Festive Mug Shot Merch Has Critics Saying... Snow Thanks

Donald Trump’s efforts to fundraise off his infamous mug shot continue, but now with a holiday twist.

The former president is selling Christmas wrapping paper and a Christmas stocking featuring the booking photo that was taken of him following his August arrest on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Three sheets of the 21x39 inch festive wrapping paper are available for $35 via the conservative WinRed fundraising platform. A Santa Claus hat sits on top of Trump’s head alongside the phrase, “Never Surrender.”

The Christmas stocking, meanwhile, features a hat-less Trump and costs $25.

Trump has already been hawking the image on $28 posters, $25 coffee mugs, $34 t-shirts and $15 beverage coolers.

The Trump campaign claims to have raised millions of dollars off the image.

On X-formerly-Twitter, critics noted the irony of the caption:

Selling wrapping paper with 'Never Surrender' on it...with a mug shot of him surrendering???

🤣

I'm not even mad. This level of "the rubes will take this shit sandwich, pay me for it AND like it!" knowledge of your base is impressive.... — Anjali Deodhar "May hope and history rhyme"🌻 (@anjali_deodhar) December 1, 2023

I would refuse a gift if it was wrapped in anything with his face on it — soros funded DA 🟧🟦 (@itsjustmekaila) December 1, 2023

Never surrender, with the mugshot of him surrendering. — All the clever names are taken (@YRthegdnamestkn) December 1, 2023

The grift that keeps on grifting. — Lisa (@edwardslisa411) December 1, 2023

