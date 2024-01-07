Donald Trump's former aides say he wasn't willing to do more to stop Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Former Trump administration officials allegedly told special counsel Jack Smith’s office that former President Donald Trump was not interested in taking action to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, ABC News reported.

The outlet reported that Dan Scavino, Trump’s former deputy chief of staff, told Smith’s investigators that Trump was “very angry” on Jan. 6, 2021. But the then-president was upset because he falsely believed the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Scavino told Smith’s investigators that Trump “was just not interested” in doing more to stop the riot, according to ABC News. Trump also shared a post on social media that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” despite Scavino and other officials advising him to post a statement urging calm.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the audience during a campaign event Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the DMACC Conference Center in Newton.

Former Trump aide Nick Luna recalled to Smith's team that when Trump was informed Pence needed to be sent to a secure location, the former president responded, ‘So what?,’ ABC News reported.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in an interview on Sunday with ABC’s “This Week” highlighted that the reporting is about Republican aides, not Democrats who disagree with the former president.

“What's interesting about it all is then in every case, every piece of this, whether it was our case, in terms of the Electoral College, whether it was what happened with the January 6 committee - select committee or this testimony now, it's all coming from Republicans,” Pelosi said, referencing the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's former aides say he didn't push to stop Capitol riot