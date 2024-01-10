Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As Donald Trump's criminal lawyers try to argue that Trump can't be prosecuted for things he did while president, he is haunted by the words of his impeachment lawyers who suggested that impeachment was inappropriate versus criminal prosecution after leaving office. Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, and Dan Pfeiffer, former senior advisor to President Obama, discuss with Alex Wagner.