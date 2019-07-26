Donald Trump's latest tariff threat? French wine

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, are it again, this time over a French tax that triggered a Trump tariff threat on a prime French export: wine.

"I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!" Trump, who has been in the wine business himself, said Friday in a tweet.

The reason for Trump's ire: a new French "digital tax" affecting U.S. technology companies.

"If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA," Trump tweeted. "We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly."

France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

That's where the wine threat came in.

The Trump administration has long warned the French about retaliation for the tax aimed at companies like Google and Facebook,

Macron's government said the tax is fair to companies that make millions off French customers.

“We’re being confronted with the emergence of economic giants that are monopolistic and that not only want to control the maximum amount of data, but also escape fair taxes,” said finance minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking to the French Senate this month.

“It’s a question of justice.”

Trump and Macron have clashed before over the French president's suggestion for a "European army" and over Trump's "America First" foreign policy.

Perhaps they will settle this latest flap over a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc or an American Merlot.

