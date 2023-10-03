Donald Trump's latest trial will hit him where it hurts – his ego

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower after attending the first day of his civil fraud trial - GC Images

Donald Trump’s latest court battle is by no means the most serious legal challenge he faces in the run up to the 2024 presidential election.

Several of his criminal indictments, for allegedly subverting election results, falsifying business records and mishandling stolen documents – could result in lengthy prison sentences.

By contrast, the New York attorney general in the civil fraud suit is seeking a penalty of a mere $250 million and a ban on operating businesses in the state.

So why did Mr Trump choose to focus the world’s attention on this week’s trial by attending it in person?

For the former president, the answer is close to home. More than any of the other legal actions against him, the New York case is about his personal brand.

Courtroom sketch shows Donald Trump, left, seated at the defence table next to his attorney Christopher Kise - Elizabeth Williams/AP

Mr Trump has spent decades building his reputation as a rich, successful businessman with an extensive property portfolio, and frequently refers to the power of his own name.

On Monday, comparing his company to Coca-Cola, he said: “Take a look at their value...the value of their brand is worth more than everything else put together. My brand is extremely valuable.”

But while the next two months of proceedings will mainly consist of legal arguments about accounting procedures, the core of the claims against Mr Trump is straightforward: he is accused of lying about how valuable that brand really is.

He did so, to the tune of up to $2.2 billion, by inflating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse and the Mar-a-Lago resort that have become synonymous with his business success.

If the ruling goes against him later this year, it could see the collapse of his empire in New York – the city where he grew up, and which he has dominated since the 1980s.

The threat to the Trump Organisation itself has put Mr Trump on the back foot, attacking the attorney general and judge for “election interference” and cooking up a “witch hunt” against him.

It is a familiar defence – but it may be more difficult to make it stick when the charges do not relate to his time in office, and many of the witnesses against him are his own former associates.

If he cannot convince supporters that he remains a powerful force in business, this case will make it harder for Mr Trump to separate himself from career Republicans by appearing to voters as a self-funded outsider.

The New York case is not about Trump the president – it is about Trump the tycoon. In attacking his life’s work, his opponents may have found where he is most vulnerable.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.