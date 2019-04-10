Donald Trump's liking for 'acting' senior officials alarms experts and allies





Donald Trump has surrounded himself with an increasing number of temporary officials in his cabinet, raising fresh concerns over the president’s influence across US departments and agencies amid an absence of leadership.

The resignation of the homeland security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, on Sunday marked the latest departure of a top-level officeholder amid an unprecedented number of vacancies in the upper echelons of Trump’s administration.

And as 15 notable leadership posts remain unfilled, the president is showing no signs of backing away from his self-confessed preference for appointing officials in an “acting” capacity.

Sign up for the US morning briefing

Experts said the lack of permanent appointments, especially among cabinet officials, leaves key government functions without a clear mandate and more vulnerable to outsize influence from Trump.

“The impact of this lack of policy influence means, in practical terms, that policy decisions are devoid of a critical ingredient – whether career officials believe that an issue can be implemented in a particular manner,” said Joel Rubin, who served in Barack Obama’s administration as a deputy assistant secretary of state and is now the president of Washington Strategy Group.

“The result is that the policy leaders’ decisions on that issue are doomed to fail for lack of thorough vetting.”

Nielsen’s abrupt exit came amid a reported purge of the Department of Homeland Security, a focal point of Trump’s ire stemming from his frustration over immigration policy.

Trump subsequently named Kevin McAleenan as the acting head of the department, adding to a growing list of officials indefinitely placed in leadership roles without the approval of Congress.

Months have often passed without a replacement for cabinet officials at some of the most powerful departments and agencies.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has faced widespread scrutiny amid safety concerns with the Boeing 737 Max 8, was led by an acting administrator for over a year. Trump nominated a new FAA administrator last month following the crash of an Ethio­pian Airlines jetliner and subsequent worldwide grounding of all Boeing 737 Max planes.

Trump has yet to nominate a new defense secretary, despite the fact that James Mattis, who occupied the post for the first two years of the administration, resigned in December. An acting director has been at the helm of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), which is tasked with emergency and disaster response, for nearly two months.

The list of acting officials goes on, spanning the UN ambassador, interior secretary, budget director, director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and commissioner of Custom and Border Protection. Even Trump’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was named to the post on a temporary basis.

Trump has acknowledged he is in no rush to nominate permanent officials to his cabinet, stating in a February interview: “It’s easier to make moves when they’re acting.

“I sort of like ‘acting’. It gives me more flexibility,” Trump said.

“Do you understand that? I like ‘acting’. So we have a few that are ‘acting’. We have a great, great cabinet.”

Donald Trump is flanked by the acting defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, left, and Mick Mulvaney, his acting chief of staff, at a meeting with Caribbean leaders in Mar-a-Lago last month. More