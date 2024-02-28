Donald Trump's long, but unsuccessful, career in business

Donald Trump started his business career on a gift from his father of $400 million.

Who among us wouldn’t have liked to have been in Donald’s shoes? Just think what you could have done with $400 million.

You could have lived off the interest, which on such a huge sum might have been 6% over these many years, which is about $24 million per year each and every year. Spending a million or so to put groceries on the table, to make car payments, to pay the mortgage on a really nice home and to vacation on a warm beach, you might still have $23 million and change out of the interest money. What would you do with that $23 million and change?

Remember since the $400 million your dad gave you is still snug as a bug in the bank, you get the $24 million interest each and every year of your life. After a while the $23 million and change starts to add up. In fact at the end of four years you have another $100 million in the bank and another $6 million a year in interest money.

That could be a problem - maybe keep you awake at night - worrying about what you want to do with all that money.

Of course, there are some folks who might want to help out family members. Maybe you would consider helping your kids, so they, too, might live high on the hog with an extra $100,000 for each of them. If you have 10 kids that is less than $1 million.

Then you could donate $1 million to each of the Salvation Army, the YMCA, your church or synagogue, the homeless shelter, your college alma mater, Women in Need, and another dozen or more charities of your choosing. That would only make a dent in one year of the interest you earn, and not even touch the $400 million your dad handed you.

And next year you still have to worry about what to do with your money. That $23 million and change keeps going into your bank account year after year … What a nuisance!

If it were me I’d set up scholarship funds at my alma mater and Wilson College in Chambersburg and Shippensburg University, and where my kids went to school at Penn State. I can only imagine how many young lives could be improved with $23 million and change each year.

Maybe 2,500 kids who could not otherwise afford college could now have the benefit of a better education. That would help me sleep at night. And if this were Donald, he still wouldn’t have touched the $400 million gift from his daddy.

But, no. Through hook or crook, Donald had something to prove. He entered into dozens of businesses - all of which have now failed.

Except one. The only thing that he has done successfully is the snake oil business where he begs gullible not-so-smart people to send him money to line his own pockets with their money to help him run for president, pay his legal bills, bail him out from bad business decisions, allow him to sport around in a big airplane and to pretend he has lots of money.

So what businesses have failed?

Oh my … there is a long long list.

Trump proudly stiffed vendors under the heading of being the smartest business person. A good example of contractors left unpaid are those owed more than $2.98 million for repairs to the Trump International Hotel. Even a small business person (like many of my readers) was stiffed out of $100,000 worth of pianos.

The total unpaid bills at the Taj Mahal Casino Resort amounted to $90 million. Liens were placed against Trump's DC hotel as a result of another $5 million in contractor bills that were left unpaid.

Trump's companies have filed for bankruptcy at least six times. This is no exaggeration. Digital World noted this in its SEC filings.

This excludes additional business failures that may not have declared bankruptcy, but closed owing vendors, employees and others.

For the record, here are some of Trump's other business failures.

Trump Airlines - Trump borrowed $245 million to purchase Eastern Air Shuttle. He branded it Trump Airlines. He added gold bathroom fixtures. Two years later, Trump could not cover the interest payment on his loan and defaulted. Trump Beverages - Although Trump touted his water as "one of the purest natural spring waters bottled in the world," it was simply bottled by a third party. Other beverages, including Trump Fire and Trump Power, seem not to have made it to market. And Trump's American Pale Ale died with a trademark withdrawal. Trump Game - Milton Bradley tried to sell it. As did Hasbro. After investment, the game died and went out of circulation. Trump Casinos - Trump filed for bankruptcy three times on his casinos, namely the Trump Taj Mahal, the Trump Marina, the Trump Plaza in New Jersey and the Trump Casino in Indiana. Trump avoided debt obligations of $3 billion the first time. Then $1.8 billion the second time. And then after reorganizing, shuffling money and assets, and waiting four years, Trump again declared bankruptcy after missing ongoing interest payments on multi-million dollar bonds. He was finally forced to step down as chairman. Trump Magazine - Trump Style and Trump World were renamed Trump Magazine to reap advertising dollars from his name recognition. However, Trump Magazine also went out of business. Trump Mortgage - Trump told CNBC in 2006 that "I think it's a great time to start a mortgage company". "The real-estate market is going to be very strong for a long time to come." Then the real estate market collapsed. Trump had hired E.J. Ridings as CEO of Trump Mortgage and boasted that Ridings had been a "top executive of one of Wall Street's most prestigious investment banks". Turned out Ridings had only six months of experience as a stockbroker. Trump Mortgage closed and never paid a $298,274 judgment it owed a former employee, nor the $3,555 it owed in unpaid taxes. Trump Steaks - Trump closed Trump Steaks due to a lack of sales while owing Buckhead Beef $715,000. Trump's Travel Site - GoTrump.com was in business for one year. Failed. Trumpnet - A telephone communication company abandoned its trademark. Trump Tower Tampa - Trump sold his name to the developers and received $2,000,000. Then the project went belly-up with only $3,500 left in the company. Condo buyers sued Trump for allegedly misleading them. Trump settled and paid as little as $11,115 to buyers who had lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Trump University or the Trump Entrepreneur Initiative - Trump staged wealth-building seminars costing up to $34,995 for mentorships that would offer students access to Trump's secrets of success. Instructors turned out to be motivational speakers sometimes with criminal records. Lawsuit and criminal investigations abound. Trump Vodka - Business failed due to a lack of sales. Trump Fragrances - Success by Trump, Empire by Trump and Donald Trump: The Fragrances all failed due to being discontinued, perhaps as a result of few sales. Trump Mattress - Serta stopped offering a Trump-branded mattress, again likely due to slacking sales. Truth Social - This existing Trump business owes big money, and may well be breathing its last.

And this is not the end of the story. Donald Trump, the snake oil salesman, is still stiffing those who send him money. Today, it’s $399 sneakers. Tomorrow, it may be just another bag full of lies and empty promises.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx provides cloud-software to source and manage print and mail marketing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Donald Trump has a long business record, but not a successful one