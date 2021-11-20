Donald Trump's MAGA Picture Book News Gets Shredded On Twitter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump previously teased that he was writing “the book of all books.”

But the ex-president’s first book project after being voted out of office last November is actually going to be a much more image-led affair.

Trump this week announced a hardcover coffee table book chronicling his time in the White House. Winning Team Publishing, a new company created by his son, Donald Trump Jr., is releasing the volume.

The twice impeached president reportedly handpicked and captioned every picture in “Our Journey Together,” according to the 45books.com website.

Some captions are even “in his own handwriting,” per the blurb.

The book claims to capture “the greatness of the last four years unlike anything else that has been published,” says the publicity.

“Relive the unforgettable moments of President Trump’s time in the White House: building the southern border wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts!” it brags.

Signed copies are available to preorder for $229.99. Unsigned copies are priced at $74.99. It is slated to ship in December.

With Trump still banned from Twitter following his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, it fell to his acolytes and son to promote the book on social media.

Here’s how it went down:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The dumbing-down of America hits a nerve

    More than a dozen responses to Dan's column came from total strangers, some even asking if he was a real person

  • Donald Trump congratulates Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal: 'If that's not self-defense, nothing is.'

    "Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges," former President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

  • Governor condemns tweet offering a 'bounty' on teachers

    Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday denounced a conservative group's offer to pay $500 to the first person who “catches” a public school teacher violating New Hampshire's new limits on the discussion of systemic racism and other topics. Sununu had opposed an earlier version of the legislation that echoed a Trump administration order and sought to ban discussion of “divisive concepts” in schools. After the state Department of Education set up a website last week to collect complaints against teachers, The New Hampshire chapter of Moms for Liberty tweeted “We’ve got $500 for the person that first successfully catches a public school teacher breaking this law.”

  • Shelbyville man charged in Capitol riot told federal agents: 'I may go down as a hero'

    Law enforcement officials arrested Mazza in his Shelbyville home this week.

  • Judge casts doubt on obstruction charge in Capitol riot cases

    A federal judge on Friday questioned a key charge the Justice Department is relying on to prosecute hundreds of Capitol riot defendants, Politico reports.Why it matters: For many defendants, the obstruction charge is the most serious count they face. If U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich tosses out the charge in the case of Guy Reffitt, it could be similarly dismissed in other cases.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The criminal char

  • HBO’s ‘Real Time’: Bill Maher Claims We’re Losing To China, While His Guests Attack The US Lunatic Fringe

    The final show of Bill Maher’s Real Time fall season on HBO arrived Friday night. “I will miss seeing half your faces and the roar of muffled laughter,” he joked about his masked audience. Maher returns for his spring season on January 21, 2022. Before going, the political comedian delivered a solid show, with guest […]

  • Donald Trump Jr. Endorses Sending AR-15 To Kyle Rittenhouse

    Donald Trump's son urged people to support gun lobbying group Gun Owners of America's "award" for the teenager.

  • Right-Wingers Turn on Glenn Youngkin Over His LGBTQ Staffer and Vaccine Rules

    Chip SomodevillaA severe case of buyer’s remorse appears to have set in among some conservatives over electing Glenn Youngkin as the next Republican governor of Virginia.Over the past week, outrage has bubbled over among right-wingers and TrumpWorld allies alike, who are under the impression Youngkin has insufficient MAGA loyalty, citing his hiring of an LGBTQ staffer and his refusal to block COVID-related local mandates.The hits started pouring in against the fleece-clad governor-elect earlier

  • Sen. Rick Scott: GOP donors furious over infrastructure Republicans

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene.Why it matters: Scott chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which relies on donors to help it elect candidates — and re-elect incumbents. The criticism highlighted how toxic the vote has become for th

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • Staff Fumes, Ashley Judd Weeps as Time’s Up Pink-Slips Almost Everyone

    Lucy Nicholson/ReutersThe vast majority of Time’s Up’s remaining staffers were laid off Friday in what they described as a debacle that began with leaders revealing they gave the news to the Washington Post first and ended with board member Ashley Judd breaking down in tears.The embattled organization, limping since its CEO and entire board resigned this summer, announced Friday that it would lay off the vast majority of its remaining staff. Leadership informed staff of the decision in a virtual

  • Biden to nominate two new members to post-office board of governors in step toward ouster of Trump ally and donor DeJoy

    Louis DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the run-up to the 2020 election as changes he made to the post office slowed delivery times during a key period as millions of voters were trying to mail in their ballots

  • Americans Chasing Down Trump’s Wild Election Conspiracy Snuck into a Mafia Prison in Italy

    Ivan Romano/GettyROME—One of QAnon’s wildest conspiracy theories claimed that the U.S. presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump with the help of two small-time Italian hackers who had somehow hijacked a satellite in order to change the results being counted on American voting machines.It is now clear that this bizarro theory was not confined to the darker corners of the QAnon conspiracy network. The power of the U.S. State Department may have been pushed into action trying to prov

  • 3 million workers are missing amid the labor shortage, and 2 million of them are immigrants who never came to the US because of Trump-era policies

    Trump-era immigration policies are making the labor shortage worse, as Insider estimates about 2 million more working adults should be in the US.

  • Did James Franklin just confirm where he will be coaching after 2021?

    Did James Franklin just confirm where he will be coaching in 2022?

  • Construction temporarily halted on $1B transmission line

    The developer of a $1 billion electric transmission line is suspending construction at the request of Maine’s governor after she certified election results Friday in which residents firmly opposed the project. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills had urged New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission LLC to stop construction on the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project until legal challenges are resolved. Thorn Dickinson, president and CEO of NECEC, said work will be temporarily halted until a judge rules on a request for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit contending the referendum was unconstitutional.

  • Trump’s New Book is Quite Literally a Picture Book

    The former president's first book is "a must-have for all Patriots" -- so naturally, there's almost no words in it. Trump’s New Book is Quite Literally a Picture Book Carys Anderson

  • After 15 Months in U.S. Prisons, She Now Sits in Russia's Parliament

    MOSCOW — When Russia’s lower house of parliament, or Duma, assembled last month for the first time following elections in September, one of its newest members was a name more familiar in the United States than in her home country. Maria V. Butina made headlines across America when she was convicted three years ago of operating as an unregistered foreign agent trying to infiltrate influential conservative political circles before and after the 2016 election. Sign up for The Morning newsletter fro

  • ‘You Are A Pawn’: Judge Sentences Jan. 6 Rioter Who Went On Voter Fraud Rant To Jail

    The judge said people like John Lolos were suffering consequences because politicians who know better fed him lies.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse verdict violates these 5 standards for claiming self-defense

    The proliferation of “stand your ground” laws complicates the analysis of self-defense involving the duty to retreat.