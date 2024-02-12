Donald Trump's motorcade involved in incident in Martin County
Former President Donald Trump is drawing international criticism for his comments on Saturday about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Here’s what he said and why it’s making U.S allies nervous.
Aston Martin unveiled a trio of vehicles today, including its new Formula 1 race car, as the British luxury automaker aims for a strong 2024 after a somewhat challenging 2023 both on and off the track.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
The president hailed the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling comeback victory in the Super Bowl by mocking conspiracy theories that have been swirling on the far right.
A standard car insurance policy may not cover a stolen car, but some optional coverages will.
A Waymo robotaxi was vandalized and then set on fire by a crowd of people Saturday evening in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. The incident is the latest encounter between driverless vehicles and the public in San Francisco, a city where autonomous vehicle companies have spent years testing the technology on public streets. Instead, the video shows a crowd becoming increasingly riled up and violent once the driverless vehicle becomes surrounded.
Wembanyama is enjoying a tremendous rookie campaign — as the best prospect since Luka Dončić.
Apple has launched a Vision Pro update that solves one of its most confounding issues at launch. Starting in visionOS 1.0.3, available Monday, headset owners who forgot their passcodes can reset their device and start over with a fresh install.
The couple painted the town red as the Chiefs celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five years.
We have pricing for the full 2024 Equinox EV lineup, plus range certification for the all-wheel-drive variants.
The "both-teams-get-a-chance" rule is unwieldy and awkward to explain, but it will have to do.
Check out our roundup of all the automotive car commercials that played in Super Bowl LVIII.
Intuitive Machines is set to embark on its moon mission this week, with a launch window that opens on February 14. It's the second mission contracted under NASA's CLPS program, and could be the first private lander to make it to the moon.
