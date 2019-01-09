Donald Trump makes case for border wall to tackle 'humanitarian crisis'

Donald Trump lays out case for border wall

President makes no 'national emergency' declaration

Democrats hit back saying crisis is 'fabricated'

Analysis: Trump holds off taking nuclear option

Full transcript of speech

Donald Trump has addressed the American people from the Oval Office, telling them there was a "security and humanitarian crisis" at the southern border, and a wall must be built to prevent the shedding of American blood.

The US president said thousands of Americans had been killed by illegal immigrants over the years, and thousands more would die if action was not taken.

In a prime-time address, carried by all major TV networks, Mr Trump laid out his case for why a shutdown of the US government must continue until Democrats agree to $5.7 billion in funding to build the border wall.

Speaking directly to the camera, Mr Trump said: "My fellow Americans, there is a growing security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border.

"How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job? Imagine if it was your child, or husband, or wife whose life was so cruelly shattered."

He added: "Over the years thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country, and thousands more lives will be lost if we don't act right now."

It was Mr Trump's first prime-time address, a tradition which is usually reserved for major historic events.

The US government has now been shut down for nearly three weeks after Mr Trump and Democrats failed to agree a spending bill due to the impasse over the wall.

No declaration of 'national emergency'

Mr Trump had indicated he may use the address to announce a state of national emergency, which would open up the possibility of using military funding to build the barrier. However, he did not make such an announcement. In his nine-minute address the president instead urged his supporters to call Democrat members of Congress and tell them to help "end this crisis".

He also said the border barrier would not be a concrete wall, as he argued for in the 2016 election campaign. It would be a steel construction because that was what Democrats wanted.

Mr Trump said: "At the request of Democrats it will be a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall."

He added: "It is absolutely crucial. It's just common sense."

The president said black and Hispanic Americans were among the "hardest hit" by illegal immigration, which "strained public resources and depressed wages.

He went into detail on the amount of drugs including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, coming over the border from Mexico.

More Americans die from drugs annually than did so in the entire Vietnam War, he said.

Immigration officers had arrested, in the last two years, 266,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records. That included 30,000 who had been convicted of sec crimes, and 4,000 with records for violent killings.

Mr Trump added: "This is a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."

He said migrant children were being "used as human pawns by vicious coyotes and ruthless gangs."

The president said one third of women crossing the border were sexually assaulted on the trek to get there.

He said: "This is the tragic reality of illegal immigration. This is the cycle of human suffering I am determined to end. It's a tremendous problem."

Trump blames Democrats for impasse

Mr Trump suggested the border wall would pay for itself "very quickly" because of the current cost to the United States of illegal drugs from Mexico.