Donald Trump makes case for border wall to tackle 'humanitarian crisis'

Donald Trump has addressed the American people from the Oval Office, telling them there was a "security and humanitarian crisis" at the southern border, and a wall must be built to prevent the shedding of American blood.
The US president said thousands of Americans had been killed by illegal immigrants over the years, and thousands more would die if action was not taken.
In a prime-time address, carried by all major TV networks, Mr Trump laid out his case for why a shutdown of the US government must continue until Democrats agree to $5.7 billion in funding to build the border wall.
Speaking directly to the camera, Mr Trump said: "My fellow Americans, there is a growing security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border.
"How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job? Imagine if it was your child, or husband, or wife whose life was so cruelly shattered."
He added: "Over the years thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country, and thousands more lives will be lost if we don't act right now."
It was Mr Trump's first prime-time address, a tradition which is usually reserved for major historic events.
The US government has now been shut down for nearly three weeks after Mr Trump and Democrats failed to agree a spending bill due to the impasse over the wall.
No declaration of 'national emergency'
Mr Trump had indicated he may use the address to announce a state of national emergency, which would open up the possibility of using military funding to build the barrier. However, he did not make such an announcement. In his nine-minute address the president instead urged his supporters to call Democrat members of Congress and tell them to help "end this crisis".
He also said the border barrier would not be a concrete wall, as he argued for in the 2016 election campaign. It would be a steel construction because that was what Democrats wanted.
Mr Trump said: "At the request of Democrats it will be a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall."
He added: "It is absolutely crucial. It's just common sense."
The president said black and Hispanic Americans were among the "hardest hit" by illegal immigration, which "strained public resources and depressed wages.
He went into detail on the amount of drugs including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, coming over the border from Mexico.
More Americans die from drugs annually than did so in the entire Vietnam War, he said.
Immigration officers had arrested, in the last two years, 266,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records. That included 30,000 who had been convicted of sec crimes, and 4,000 with records for violent killings.
Mr Trump added: "This is a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."
He said migrant children were being "used as human pawns by vicious coyotes and ruthless gangs."
The president said one third of women crossing the border were sexually assaulted on the trek to get there.
He said: "This is the tragic reality of illegal immigration. This is the cycle of human suffering I am determined to end. It's a tremendous problem."
Trump blames Democrats for impasse
Mr Trump suggested the border wall would pay for itself "very quickly" because of the current cost to the United States of illegal drugs from Mexico.
He said: "Democrats in congress have failed to acknowledge the crisis. The federal government remains shut down for one reason, and one reason only - Democrats will not fund border security. This could be solved in a 45-minute meeting."
The president said he would meet with congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday in an attempt to "get this done".
He rejected suggestions that building the wall was "immoral," saying some senior politicians had walls around their own homes.
Mr Trump said that was "not because they hate the people on the outside, it's because they love the people on the inside".
He added: "The only thing that is immoral is for politicians to do nothing."
The president listed a series of cases in which illegal immigrants, including members of the MS-13 gang, had committed violent crimes.
He described how "America's heart broke the day after Christmas" when a California police officer was murdered by an illegal immigrant.
Other cases included an Air Force veteran who was raped and beaten to death with a hammer, and one in Georgia in which an illegal immigrant beheaded and dismembered a neighbour.
Mr Trump said: "I've held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken parents. So sad. So terrible. I will never forget the pain in their eyes and the sadness in their souls.
"This is a choice between right and wrong, justice an injustice."
Mr Trump's address was delivered in a soft and measured tone.
His request for $5.7 billion was immediately rejected by Democrat leaders in Congress.
Democrats blasts Trump for 'manufacturing' crisis
Television networks allowed Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker in the House of Representatives, and Chuck Schumer, the Democrat leader in the US Senate, to briefly address the nation directly after Mr Trump.
They accused Mr Trump of "manufacturing" a crisis and being "obsessed with an expensive and ineffective wall".
Mrs Pelosi said: "The women and children at the border are not a security threat, they are a humanitarian challenge - a challenge that President Trump's own cruel and counterproductive policies have only deepened.
"President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis, and must re-open the government."
Mr Schumer said: "We don't govern by temper tantrum. Tonight, and throughout this debate and his presidency, President Trump has appealed to fear, not facts. Division, not unity.
"Most presidents have used Oval Office addresses for noble purposes. This president just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear, and divert attention from the turmoil in his Administration.
"The symbol of America should be the Statue of Liberty, not a thirty-foot wall."
Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential contender, delivered his own response on social media. Sanders said Mr Trump "lies all the time," citing the president's assertions that Mexico would pay for the wall and his claims about the number of terrorists and amount of illegal drugs flowing across the border.
Mr Sanders said true emergencies facing the US include the number of people who remain without sufficient health care coverage, college costs that are unaffordable for many and global warming.
"Mr. President, we don't need to create artificial crises. We have enough real ones," said Mr Sanders.
President Trump, We don't need to create artificial crises. We have enough real ones. Let us end this shutdown and bring the American people together around an agenda that will improve life for all of our people. #BernieRespondshttps://t.co/2aM2qTvp8w— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 9, 2019
Many historic presidential addresses to the nation from the Oval Office have taken place in the past.
They include George W. Bush's reaction to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and John F. Kennedy's televised appearance at the height of the Cuban missile crisis.
Debate over TV coverage
However, networks were the target of an unusual debate over whether they should show him at all.
Some argued that the president couldn't be trusted with the truth. It's rare, but not unprecedented, for networks to say no to a presidential request for airtime.
CNN brought on Daniel Dale, a White House correspondent for the Toronto Star, who has become known for cataloguing Trump misstatements, and he said the president falsely asserted it was the Democrats who had advanced the idea of a steel barrier instead of a wall.
I enjoyed how Trump aides told the WSJ they were super-duper fact-checking their content because they knew they had to be real honest from the Oval Office and then Trump just said the regular wrong things he always says.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 9, 2019
ABC's George Stephanopoulos disputed Mr Trump's claim that the U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement will essentially result in that country paying for the wall. "It has not been approved by Congress and even if it is, there's no provision there to make Mexico pay for the wall," Stephanopoulos said.
Shepard Smith conducted a rapid-fire rebuttal of some of the president's claims during his coverage on the Fox broadcast network. After Mr Trump talked about crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, Smith said, "government statistics show there is less violent crime committed by the undocumented immigrant population than by the general population." He said that border crossings along the southern border haven been dropping.
"The president said law enforcement professionals have requested the $5.7 billion (for the wall)," Smith said. "It's he who requested it and he who said he would own the shutdown."
Smith's analysis drew an angry response on Twitter from many of Fox News' conservative fans.
Mr Trump will follow up his address, which he delivered sitting at the Resolute Desk, with a trip to the Mexico border on Thursday.
The continuing government shutdown has seen hundreds of thousands of public employees sent home, or working without pay.