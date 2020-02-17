Donald Trump's Rise Proves Bernie Sanders Could Be the 2020 Democratic Nominee

When Bernie Sanders declared his second run for the presidency in February 2019, there was considerable doubt in the political universe that the senator from Vermont could pick up where he left off three years prior. His first run for the White House against eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton surpassed all expectations, much as Donald Trump blasted through and co-opted the GOP political establishment in 2016. Was Sanders’ 2016 campaign, where he mobilized tens of thousands of people to his rallies and captured over 12 million votes, a one-off or the beginning of something special?

Admittedly, we still don’t know the answer to that question. The Democratic primary is in its infancy, with a lot of voting scheduled over the next month. But it’s as obvious as the snow is white that Bernie hasn’t lost his ability to inspire loyalty among his followers. A politician once scapegoated as a gadfly is now the bonafide frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, winning a razor-thin victory in New Hampshire, scoring a close second in Iowa (first in the popular vote), and on his way to a strong showing in Nevada next week. The momentum generated by the first two primary contests has propelled Sanders to the national poll leader, 10 points above the wobbly Joe Biden.

