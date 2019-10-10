Donald Trump's secret briefing notes reveal Anne Sacoolas 'will not return to UK'

Donald Trump's secret briefing notes appear to have revealed that the wife of the US intelligence agent embroiled a diplomatic immunity row will not return to the UK.

The president had pledged to "find a way forward" after a British boy was killed in a car crash allegedly involving the wife of an American diplomat.

During a phone call with Boris Johnson on Wednesday, Mr Trump said he was committed to finding a solution as soon as possible following the death of Harry Dunn and wished to send his condolences to the family.

But a press briefing in the White House on Wednesday night, Mr Trump appeared to defend the diplomat’s wife by saying that Americans driving on the other side of the road in the UK "happens".

And photographs taken of the president's briefing notes, labelled secret at the top of the memo, appear to show the US' stance is uncompromising.

The notes appear to read:

National Security Council (If Raised) Note, as Secretary Pompeo told Foreign Secretary Raab, that the spouse of the US Government employee will not return to the United Kingdom (If Raised) Note that the spouse of the US Government employee will have to consider, based on the advice of her legal counsel, whether to make herself available for questioning by British authorities

A third instruction is obscured by Mr Trump's fingers as he slides the note into his jacket pocket.

Speaking to Sky News about the notes, Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said: "I'm just disgusted.

"I don't see the point in Boris Johnson talking to President Trump, or President Trump even taking a call from Boris Johnson.

Donald Trump briefing the media on Wednesday, Oct 9

"If he'd already made his decision that if it were to be asked and if it were to be raised, the answer was already going to be no.

"It's just beyond any realm of any human thinking."

Harry, 19, was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car on August 27.

The suspect, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash.

The car was thought to have been driving on the wrong side of the road after leaving RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire - a military base used by the US Air Force.