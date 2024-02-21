Donald Trump's New Self-Proclaimed Status Has People Reaching For Dictionaries

Donald Trump raised eyebrows with his latest brazen boast to Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.

During a discussion on the multiple criminal and civil cases the former president is facing, the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner declared: “I’ve become an expert at law.”

The comment sparked a ripple of laughter from the friendly audience.

“If I didn’t run, I wouldn’t have any of these lawsuits, you know that, none of them,” Trump added, a repetition of his baseless claim that President Joe Biden is directing the 91 criminal charges.

Biden’s campaign shared footage of the moment on X, formerly Twitter.

“Trump says his 91 felony indictments make him an ‘expert at law,’” it captioned the clip, which was one of many offbeat Trump comments it posted from the televised town hall.

Watch the video here:

Trump says his 91 felony indictments make him an “expert at law” pic.twitter.com/fR8D3lmHkf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 21, 2024

During the same interview, Trump likened himself to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, went off once again about water pressure and was corrected by Ingraham on a claim about mail-in voting.

Biden’s campaign has ramped up its attacks on Trump in recent weeks, with the president reportedly asking aides to point out the “crazy shit” his likely 2024 rival says in public.

Critics on X, meanwhile, questioned Trump’s definition of “expert” and suggested why he could be a specialist on legal matters ― but for the wrong reasons.

An expert at *breaking the law. There, I fixed it. ✅ https://t.co/XzVKsukpOV — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) February 21, 2024

Trump said he’s become an expert at law…probably because he spends the majority of his time in a damn courtroom and has had hundreds of lawyers! — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) February 21, 2024

There are at least 100,000 people in prison right now who told their lawyers the same thing while ignoring their advice. https://t.co/gehrptywzB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 21, 2024

Better than law school—get indicted 91 times https://t.co/B5RLiCTwrr — Tom Matzzie 🇺🇸🌎 (@tommatzzie) February 21, 2024

Trump isn’t an expert on anything. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 21, 2024

Well that’s good, because your lawyers sure aren’t experts at law. https://t.co/u5bKUyGbj7 — Rosalind (not indicted) Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) February 21, 2024

Getting destroyed in court over & over makes you an expert at being a guilty loser.



Totally on brand for Mr. Trump. 🤦 — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) February 21, 2024

I have great law skills. I’m the best at law. No one has ever known law like me. Everyone knows it. People tell me all the time. https://t.co/IUQDIz2Sza — Mr Jeff (@dspatrol) February 21, 2024

Nobody would EVER confuse Donald Trump with being an “expert at law”.



pic.twitter.com/V7qxvcLWAD — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 21, 2024

An expert at breaking the law perhaps… https://t.co/nCc3Ut9q4c — Raj Lakra (@RajLakra) February 21, 2024

The laugh track to this clip is Seinfeld-esque. https://t.co/icWRn1MVrq — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) February 21, 2024

Related...