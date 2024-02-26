Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party: Ronna McDaniel resigns as party chair

WASHINGTON - Ronna McDaniel formally announced her resignation Monday as chair of the Republican National Committee, an expected move that clears the way for Donald Trump and allies to more firmly seize control of the party and its finances.

“The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee, and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition," McDaniel said in a statement.

McDaniel said she will make her resignation official at an RNC meeting on March 8 in Houston; the committee is expected to choose Trump's replacements at that time.

Trump has already nominated Michael Whatley, the chair of the North Carolina state Republican Party, to replace McDaniel.

Trump has also selected his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be a co-chair; she has already become the public face of Trump's revamped RNC.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who continues to oppose Trump in the Republican primaries, said Trump wants to take over the RNC in order to exercise control of its money - and pay his massive legal bills.

"I don't want the RNC to become his piggy bank for his personal court cases," Haley told CNN this month. "Now we see him trying to get control of the RNC, so he can continue not to have to pay his own legal fees.”

Chris LaCivita, a Trump campaign aide who is also joining the newly revamped RNC, has said it will not help Trump with his legal bills.

Lara Trump has said that every penny from the RNC will be devoted to "winning," and that her father-in-law's election is the party's top priority.

She and other Trump loyalists have criticized RNC spending priorities in the past.

McDaniel defended her record in her resignation statement, including the Republicans winning control of the House in 2022, "creating an Election Integrity Department," and "building the committee’s first small dollar grassroots donor program."

McDaniel indicated earlier this month she would make her announcement after the South Carolina primary, which was held Saturday; Trump easily defeated Haley in her home state.

While Haley continues to oppose Trump in future primaries, McDaniel's statement indicated that she believes Trump is the party's presumptive presidential nominee for 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's Republican takeover: McDaniel resigns as RNC chair