Donald Trump's town hall with Hannity: How to watch after Trump predicts next indictment

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity is slated to air Tuesday night, an event that has drawn more interest after Trump predicted he will be indicted for a third time and confirmed he is the target of a federal investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

The town hall in the important early voting state of Iowa will be pre-taped in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon and air on Tuesday night.

Trump remains the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary, but the timing of the letter with his town hall, where he will have to face voters face-to-face and answer their questions poses a new risk on his path to reelection.

Former President Donald Trump campaigns on July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C.

How to watch Donald Trump's town hall with Sean Hannity tonight

Trump’s town hall will air on Fox News from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern, 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Central, and 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pacific.

Trump shared in a statement that he has become a target of a federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 riots and said Special Counsel Jack Smith sent him a letter “giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

It is unclear what Trump could be potentially charged with, but former federal prosecutors told USA TODAY that a target letter strongly indicates an indictment is imminent. The investigation is focused on whether Trump incited the mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in several key battleground states.

Smith already made the decision to federally indict Trump in June over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump town hall with Hannity: How to watch after Trump predicts arrest