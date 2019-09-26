Donald Trump's wary White House deals with the threat of impeachment

WASHINGTON – As the White House sought to convey a semblance of normalcy in the face of a growing crisis Thursday, President Donald Trump again attacked a new impeachment inquiry as a "disgrace" and a "terrible thing for our country."

“It shouldn’t be allowed – there should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts," Trump said as he returned to Washington after a week of activities with the United Nations in New York.

Trump and his aides moved into communication overdrive in response to the threat of impeachment. They seek to counter the newly released complaint from an unidentified whistleblower and claims that Trump improperly pressured Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

After a high-profile House Intelligence Committee hearing on the whistleblower's allegations, Trump attacked the committee chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his colleagues.

"Here we go again," Trump said. "It's Adam Schiff and his crew making up stories and sitting there like pious, whatever you want to call them."

Schiff mocked the complaints: “I’m always flattered when I’m attacked by someone of the president’s character."

As some White House aides tried to move the conversation back to other issues, Trump – operating as his own communication director – hammered Democrats, the whistleblower and the media.

Some of his aides, privately, expressed anxiety about the furor. While televisions throughout the West Wing were tuned to the House Intelligence Committee hearing, they said they try to stay focused on doing their jobs, part of which involves defending the president.

In statements and emails throughout the day, at the White House and within Trump's reelection campaign, aides argued that the complaint doesn't go much beyond what wasn't already known.But the whistleblower's report alleged Ukraine officials were aware that Trump wanted to discuss the issue before the July 25 call at the center of the controversy and said aides tried to "lock down" notes from Trump's call to Ukraine.

“Nothing has changed with the release of this complaint, which is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings – all of which show nothing improper," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement less than a half-hour after the whistleblower document was released.

Some White House aides expressed frustration that reporters were focused on Ukraine and impeachment rather than the economy and immigration.

"I know there’s a big hullabaloo,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said as he faced a litany of questions about the impeachment inquiry. “I don’t see anything.”

Trump declined to take questions throughout the day. White House reporters were summoned to the South Lawn for an unscheduled event Thursday evening that turned out to be a photo-op with the president and law enforcement officials. The officers broke out into applause and chants of "U-S-A" as Trump waved to reporters, who shouted unanswered questions about the whistleblower.

Later, administration officials announced the U.S. will dramatically reduce the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the country next year – permitting no more than 18,000 people fleeing war, violence and persecution.

And Trump's campaign announced a rally in Minneapolis next month.

Grisham and other aides stressed that the whistleblower acknowledged he did not witness most of the events described, relying on statements from unidentified White House officials.