Donalds Trump’s gag order reinstated in NYC civil fraud case

A New York appeals court reinstated former President Donald Trump’s gag order Thursday. The gag order bans Trump from criticizing courtroom staff following comments he made about Judge Arthur Engoron’s staff on social media.

Engoron issued the gag order on Oct. 3. As the trial went on, “The judge expanded the order — which initially covered only parties in the case — to include lawyers after Trump’s attorneys questioned clerk Allison Greenfield’s prominent role on the bench, where she sits alongside the judge, exchanging notes and advising him during testimony,” according to The Associated Press.

But on Nov. 16, Appeals Court Judge David Friedman suspended Engoron’s gag order, citing possible infringement on Trump’s First Amendment rights.

Before the gag order was frozen, Engoron had already imposed a $5,000 fine on Trump for a social media violation of his order on Oct. 20, followed by an additional $10,000 fine for a subsequent violation on Oct. 25. Engoron also warned of potential imprisonment for any further breaches of the gag order.

The latest appellate ruling said, “Now, upon reading and filing the papers with respect to the motion, and due deliberation having been had thereon, It is ordered that the motion is denied; the interim relief granted by order of a Justice of this Court, dated Nov. 16, 2023, is hereby vacated,” CNN reported.

Trump, who is leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces allegations in the civil fraud case filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump, his two sons and his business face a $250 million fine for exaggerating his net worth by billions to mislead lenders and insurance companies.

Trump has refuted the allegations, claiming that James and Engoron, both Democrats, harbor political bias against him.

“They are defending the Worst and Least Respected Attorney General in the United States, Letitia James, who is a Worldwide disgrace, as is her illegal Witch Hunt against me. The Radical and Unprecedented actions of Judge Engoron will keep Businesses and Jobs forever out of New York State,” Trump said in a recent social media post, per Fox News.

Engoron said he now plans to enforce the gag order “rigorously and vigorously.”

