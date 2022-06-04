Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Readers hoping to buy Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Donaldson Company's shares before the 8th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Donaldson Company has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $53.25. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Donaldson Company

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Donaldson Company paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (67%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Donaldson Company's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. Donaldson Company is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Donaldson Company has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Donaldson Company worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Donaldson Company paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Donaldson Company looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Donaldson Company for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Donaldson Company you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Déjà vu: Julia Apostolakos' homer leads Donovan Catholic softball to another wild state title

    For the second straight year, Donovan Catholic won the state title with some late game heroics

  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.25

    Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s ( NYSE:HP ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 1st of September...

  • Mexico City's Kolors wants to disrupt intercity busing in Latin America

    Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup, says its platform that connects intercity bus riders with bus drivers is like "if Uber and Southwest Airlines had a baby." Like Uber and other ride-hailing platforms, Kolors doesn't own any of its own vehicles, but rather partners with small and medium-sized bus operators that are already running scheduled services.

  • There's A Lot To Like About Toromont Industries' (TSE:TIH) Upcoming CA$0.39 Dividend

    It looks like Toromont Industries Ltd. ( TSE:TIH ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • California details racist past in slave reparations report

    A California task force created by Gov. Gavin Newsom has released a report detailing the state's role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans.

  • 'Victory will be ours' -Zelenskiy on war's 100th day

    STORY: As Russia's brutal assault on its neighbor stretches to its 100th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to continue defending his country."The president is here. Our team is much bigger. The armed forces of Ukraine are here. And most importantly: our people, the people of our country are here. We have been defending Ukraine for 100 days now. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine!"A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months, with Moscow having been driven back from the capital but launching a huge new assault in the east.Ukrainian forces on Friday still held part of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia poured its forces into the battle, aiming to capture the city and control the Luhansk region. &nbsp;Members of Ukraine's foreign legion - volunteer fighters from around the world - arrived in the city on Thursday, and prepared to fight. &nbsp;22-year old Zurab said it is a war for Georgians as well.&nbsp;"We're going to push the Russians back. It will take a day, a month, or a year, it does not fucking matter. We are on the right side of history. So we're going to make sure all of us, we're gonna get back home with our families. And we're gonna make sure the occupiers won’t do the same.”Nearby Lysychansk is one of the remaining areas in Luhansk region still controlled by Ukraine's forces.Civilians there say they struggle to live without electricity and running water, as Russia tightens its grip on the area.&nbsp;But for some, the loss of internet and cell phone networks connecting them with family is the hardest part.“Our grandchildren left. How they are, how they are doing? We have no connection…“&nbsp;The massive Russian assault in the east in recent weeks has been one of the deadliest phases of the invasion.&nbsp;But on Friday, Kyiv residents viewing a display of captured Russian weapons in the city center remained hopeful for victory.&nbsp;“We are very strong, stronger than we thought. [...] We will certainly win. I am 100 percent sure.”&nbsp;

  • Virus Expert Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

    As much as we'd like to put COVID behind us, the pandemic continues to rage on. More variants keep popping up and there's an uptick of cases across the United States, but these four have the highest increase in cases right now, according to Dr. Ramzi Asfour, MD Board Certified Infectious Disease Specialist and Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner with California Center for Functional Medicine. While some people might not think it's a big deal because the new strains are supposed to be less

  • Los Angeles DA George Gascon ‘overstates his authority,’ can’t ignore California law, court rules

    A California appeals court said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon can't ignore the Three Strikes Law.

  • 8 killed, 15 injured in factory fire in India

    At least eight workers were killed and over dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India, police said Saturday. The fire broke out after a boiler exploded in the factory in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state, said senior police officer Pravin Kumar. The intensity of the blast blew off the factory's roof, said Ajay Mishra, a rescue worker.

  • Finnish, Swedish NATO bids hinge on response to Turkey, says Erdogan aide

    Progress on Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid this month depends on their response to Turkey's demands, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Stockholm and Helsinki applied to join the Western defence alliance last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but they have faced opposition from Turkey, which has accused them of supporting and harbouring Kurdish militants and other groups it deems terrorists. While Sweden and Finland have said talks with Turkey would continue to resolve the dispute, Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara had not received any proposals on its demands, which include stopping support for groups Turkey considers terrorists, extraditing suspects sought by Turkey, and lifting arms embargoes on Ankara.

  • South Korea and U.S. stage rare combined drills

    STORY: The three-day drills took place in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa until Saturday, including air defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and maritime interdiction operations, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.The USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, joined the drills, alongside the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam, the Aegis-equipped USS Benfold destroyer, and the Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn, the JCS said.South Korea also sent the 14,500-ton Marado amphibious landing ship, the 7,600-ton Sejong the Great destroyer, and the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer, among others. It was the allies' first joint military exercise since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and their first bilateral exercises involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.The exercises came amid signs that North Korea is gearing up to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Suze Orman Says This High-Yield Investment 'Has Virtually No Risk'

    The average savings account interest rate is less than 0.1% percent -- it actually sits at 0.06%! Suze Orman has a suggestion for your extra cash, and it's a pretty good one: government I bonds. Formally called Series I Savings Bonds, I bonds are securities sold directly by the U.S. government as a low-risk savings product.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

    T, CL, and CBAN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 3, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Has a "Hidden" $6.3 Billion Portfolio: Here's What's in It

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's company's investment holdings.

  • This REIT Has Turned $1,000 Into a More Than $200 Annual Passive Income Stream

    One excellent example of the upside potential of an income grower is Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR). The real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on self-storage has delivered tremendous dividend growth over the past decade, turning a $1,000 investment into a more than $200 annual income stream.