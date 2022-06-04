Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Donaldson Company's shares before the 8th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Donaldson Company has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $53.25. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Donaldson Company paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (67%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Donaldson Company's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. Donaldson Company is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Donaldson Company has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Donaldson Company worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Donaldson Company paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Donaldson Company looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Donaldson Company for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Donaldson Company you should be aware of.

