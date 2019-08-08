Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of August.

Donaldson Company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.84 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Donaldson Company stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $47.76. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Donaldson Company paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Donaldson Company earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Donaldson Company has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Donaldson Company for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Donaldson Company paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Donaldson Company from a dividend perspective.

